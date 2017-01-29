This Is How World Leaders Have Reacted To Trump’s Refugee Ban

1. World leaders have criticized US president Donald Trump’s executive orders to restrict visas and refugees, with Germany’s Angela Merkel labelling it unjustified.
2. In a statement Sunday morning, the German Chancellor said the fight against terrorism did “not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion”.
A spokesperson, who confirmed that Merkel and Trump had spoken over the phone Saturday, said: “She is convinced that the necessary, decisive battle against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion.
“The Geneva Refugee Convention requires the international community take in war refugees on humanitarian grounds. All signatory states are obligated to do so.
“The Chancellor explained this policy to the US President in their call yesterday,” the spokesperson continued. “The German government will now examine what consequences the measure will have for German citizens with double citizenship and will represent their interests, if necessary, before our American partners.”
3. France’s President, Francois Hollande, said Trump’s rhetoric was encouraging “popularism and even extremism”. He described the refugee ban as a “dead-end response”.
“We have to stand together in Europe,” Hollande said during a meeting of southern European leaders in Lisbon, Sunday.
“Faced with an unstable and uncertain world, withdrawal into oneself is a dead-end response,” Hollande reportedly told Trump over the phone Saturday, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace. Similar to Merkel, Hollande went on to say that protecting democratic principles meant also operating within the “the principles on which it is founded, in particular the acceptance of refugees”.
4. Turkey’s PM Binali Yildirim said during a press conference with his British counterpart Theresa May that closing the door on refugees “cannot solve” regional issues.
May came under heavy criticism for her initial refusal to criticise the US president’s actions in the same press conference.
Later on Saturday, Downing Street abruptly released a statement promising help to those dual-citizens trapped by the order, and saying she did “not agree” with Trump’s policy.
5. The Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni, reaffirmed that his country was committed to the pillars of Europe: “Open society, plural identity, no discrimination.”
6. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would take those refugees banned by the US.
Trudeau’s spokesperson said the Canadian leader had a message for Donald Trump. “The Prime Minister is looking forward to discussing the successes of Canada’s immigration and refugee policy with with the president when they next speak.”
8. Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif tweeted a strongly-worded criticism of Trump’s order.
#MuslimBan will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters.1/7— Javad Zarif (@JZarif)
“It will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters,” a statement from the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs said.
Labelling Trump’s decision “imprudent”, the statement went on that the order would “only serve to provide a fertile ground for more terrorist recruitment by deepening the ruptures and fault-lines”.
It stated the order exposed the US government’s claims it had acted for the good of the Iranian people, and not the Iranian government. “It also shows the rancour and enmity of some in the US government,” it continued, “towards all Iranian around the world”.
The Iranian government would “carefully examine and legally pursue any negligence or violation of the international obligations of the United States under bilateral agreements and multilateral arrangement and reserves the right to respond as deemed necessary,” the statement ends.
It had appeared the Iranian government might reciprocate the US travel ban by preventing Americans from visiting. However, the foreign minister tweeted that “all with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed”.
10. The Dutch PM, Mark Rutte, said in a statement Sunday that his administration rejected Trump’s ban.
The statement said Rutte and his foreign minister Bert Koenders were convinced refugees “deserve a haven regardless of their ethnicity or religion”.
It continued that although security services had an important role to play in screening refugees for potential terror links, and the Dutch authorities were “alert” to this possiblity, it would not stop the Netherlands from accepting refugees fleeing “war or violence”.
11. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed solidarity with refugees, and said Scotland would welcome them.
12. Margot Wallström, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, tweeted she was “deeply concerned”.
13. Boris Johnson, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, suggested the policy was “divisive and wrong”.
14. Irish Foreign Minister Charlie Flanagan pulled short of outright condemnation, noting the US immigration policy was a matter for American authorities. But he tweeted that he shared the “concerns” of other EU partners.
15. Former French PM Jean-Marc Ayrault tweeted that countries had a “duty” to welcome and accept refugees. “Terrorism has no nationality, discrimination is not an answer,” he continued.
- Homeland Security vowed to comply with judges' decisions to blunt the effects of Trump's refugee ban, but says it'll still enforce it.
- Protests erupted across the US on Saturday as the impact of Trump's executive order to restrict refugees from Muslim-majority nations set in.
- "God has sent the pig Trump." ISIS told BuzzFeed News they plan to capitalize on Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric to win more recruits.
- A couple sent protesters at a Washington airport an order of pizza to show their appreciation, and the boxes were then turned into signs 🍕