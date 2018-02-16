This Cat In Turkey Has Absolutely No Time For Your Bullshit

Hello. Istanbul is well known for its many stray cats.
In the past couple of days, one has become particularly famous. Mainly because of her* zero-fucks-given attitude.
The cat spends most of her time in Istanbul's Taksim Metro, usually at the top of the escalator. Where she's pretty at home.
Although she has been spotted elsewhere:
She's in the station every day.
The Istanbul Metro service did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
But it seems like the cat's a longtime resident. Here she is, doing her thing, back in 2015:
And she's definitely scared off at least one rival.
