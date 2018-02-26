Bassam Khabieh / Reuters

International monitors and activists on the ground say that as many as 500 people — 127 of them children — have been killed. Anti-government militant groups operating inside the besieged region have also launched bombs into areas held by Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's regime, killing at least 25. The United Nations Security Council recently announced a 30-day ceasefire. Various forces have continued to shell the area, claiming they are targeting what they describe as terrorists.

The UN secretary general has described the area as "hell on Earth."