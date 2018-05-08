Hassan al Kontar / BuzzFeed News

Kontar said the airline has accepted some responsibility for him, so it will continue feeding him every day. BuzzFeed News has contacted Air Asia for comment.

"It’s the same thing every day, it is the same meal. Sometimes, every two or three days, I buy a hamburger, just to change the mood.

"Even a cup of coffee is a challenge, you know? I don’t have access to a restaurant here or coffee shops, so I simply have to ask the workers, who are cleaning the toilets or the floors, just to bring me a cup of coffee, which may take an hour or a few hours."