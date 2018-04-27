 back to top
This Kid Accidentally Emailed A Cat Meme Instead Of His Essay To His Professor

The definition of Not Ideal.

Rose Troup Buchanan
Twitter user Alex Sparrow went viral ~at the end of~ last week after he posted about actually emailing a cat meme instead of his English essay to his professor.

Alex Sparrow / Twitter

We've all been there, right?

Alex Sparrow / Twitter

"What a way to go for my first online class," Sparrow told BuzzFeed News.

Alex Sparrow
But people loved it.

Netflix & Phil
Vic Rodgers

They related hard.

Monroe
Holly
He said the reaction to his tweet has been crazy. "My twitter would keep freezing," he said.

Andre

But many people had this important question:

Wolfgang

The 18-year-old, who is a freshman at Northwest Vista College, tweeted he was still waiting to hear back from his professor...

Alex Sparrow / Twitter

Sparrow said he'd written an apology email to his teacher and she decided to accept his actual English essay because she loved the cat.

Alex Sparrow / Twitter
"Now I’ll be seeing that cat on one of our upcoming presentations," he said.

Alex Sparrow / Twitter

Sparrow said he had the file saved as a doc from when he was in high school. When he was trying to upload his actual essay the files got mixed and he didn't realize until after he submitted.

Alex Sparrow / Twitter

Although some people reckoned it was fake.

Michael Martitty
Baka

Sparrow told BuzzFeed News it 100% wasn't, although he wouldn't share anymore screengrabs than were already out there.

Cat

