This Is Why NGOs Say It's Getting Harder To Save Peoples' Lives At Sea

The country has welcomed 95,088 people this year alone, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The left-wing government is facing an election next year, and is under pressure to tackle what many in the country see as a growing issue.

Much of the rhetoric against the NGOs' work comes from a revised 2014 Frontex report that stated SAR vessels were a "pull factor" for refugees. But the report itself was revised after it was leaked, and its conclusion was disputed.

Despite this, Sahroui said there was a feeling that NGOs in the Med were being “scapegoated” for the wider refugee crisis, and that there had been “this narrative that NGOs were breaching the law”. Of the Italian authorities acting now, she cited the upcoming election and noted “it [the situation] is not easy, it is complex, and you need a quick win.”

“For all the wrong reasons this is the key issue now in any election,” she said.

Sunderland says the code is “just inside the limits of maritime law,” and in practice the worry for NGOs operating in the area is that it will make their roles that much harder – especially for smaller aid groups.

“We could see that non-compliance with the code, either because the NGO hasn’t signed it or because something happens or say the authorities decide they have breached one of the provisions, the threat is that they could be denied disembarkation in Italian ports. That raises the sector of stranded migrants at sea.”

None of the NGOs interviewed were sure what the ramifications of the code may be, but all were concerned about the atmosphere created by it. The Italian government has said that groups operating outside the “organized system of sea rescue”, i.e. the code, would face “all the consequences”. What that means in practice remains to be seen.