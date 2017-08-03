This Is Why NGOs Say It's Getting Harder To Save Peoples' Lives At Sea

This is the Iuventa. It’s what’s known as a search and rescue (SAR) vessel, spending its days picking up refugees and migrants stranded on the Mediterranean.
In a statement posted on their official Facebook page, the volunteer organization said their legal team was working hard to "examine the legal basis of the confiscation of our ship."
The Iuventa is funded by German NGO Jugend Rettet, which is one of five NGOs who have refused to sign a new Code of Conduct drawn up by the Italian government.
The code has proved contentious. When an early version was leaked in July, humanitarian groups roundly condemned the draft, stating that it could endanger lives in the Med.
The stretch of water between Libya and Italy is already hugely dangerous for refugees to cross.
The implementation of the code comes as Italy faces increasing internal pressures over the number of refugees arriving on its shores.
