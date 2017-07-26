Sections

World

Everything You Need To Know About The Crazy Scandal That May Bring Down The Swedish Government

It all comes back to a very bad IT deal.

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Things aren't going great in Sweden right now: the prime minister may be about to resign and huge amounts of personal and sensitive data may have been leaked.

Stina Stjernkvist / AFP / Getty Images

"Is this the result of a massive hack?" you ask. Actually, it's all thanks to an IT deal the country's transportation agency made two years ago.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Channel 4

In 2015, Sweden's Transport Agency decided to award IBM a shiny new contract to move data from two transport departments to one new one.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Channel 4

The former director general of the agency, Maria Ågren, reportedly rushed through the contract as she was under a lot of pressure from her bosses.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Channel 4

Against the advice of her then-security advisor, she decided to *not* apply certain Swedish laws focused on protecting access to personal data, privacy, and security to the deal.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Channel 4

The Transport Agency pushed details of every registered driver on their database to the newly implemented IBM cloud – including the names of those who are part of witness protection programs.

Companies, both Swedish and foreign, who subscribe to this database received a push from the database on March 10, 2016, listing everyone's details. When a private company emailed the agency about the data leak, the Agency did not request to companies that they delete the database.
Channel 4

Companies, both Swedish and foreign, who subscribe to this database received a push from the database on March 10, 2016, listing everyone's details. When a private company emailed the agency about the data leak, the Agency did not request to companies that they delete the database.

Instead, they emailed everyone and helpfully pointed out which users on the list were deemed "sensitive", i.e. part of a witness protection program, and asked the companies to remove the data themselves.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Channel 4

This led to an investigation into the agency and the contract. In January, Ågren was fired for undisclosed reasons.

She was fined roughly $8,500 (70,000 kronor) following a Säpo (Swedish security service) investigation which found her guilty of being "careless with secret information".
Channel 4

She was fined roughly $8,500 (70,000 kronor) following a Säpo (Swedish security service) investigation which found her guilty of being "careless with secret information".

Just as an FYI: this fine is basically equivalent to half a month's salary for her.

Documents from the Säpo investigation into Ågren, and the Agency, were leaked to Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter in July.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Channel 4

Here's a run-down of some of the information alleged to have been leaked or made available:

* Names, photographs, home addresses of Swedish Air Force fighter pilots.

* Personal information relating to the military’s personnel in top units, equivalent to the British SAS or US’s SEAL teams.

* List of weight, model, type of military hardware currently in use by Swedish forces.

* As many as two police registry databases, including (again) names, photos, home addresses of those listed on it.

* Information about those on the witness relocation program.

Pirate Party founder Rik Falkvinge, head of privacy at a VPN provider, claimed the data release “exposed and leaked every conceivable top secret database".

And this is who had access to all the information:

* Personnel in the Czech Republic, contracted out to IBM, had access to all the data and logs within the Swedish database.

* Meanwhile, contractors in Serbia managed firewalls and communications, so workers may have also been able to monitor what information was being shared between the Transport Agency and 24 other Swedish government agencies, according to Dagens Nyheter.

Top politicians remained hush-hush about it all until Monday, when the Swedish PM Stefan Löfven admitted he had known about the leak since January.

His interior and defense ministers had apparently known for the past 18 months.
Channel 4

His interior and defense ministers had apparently known for the past 18 months.

This did not go down well and has resulted in a major crisis inside the Swedish government.

The defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, and interior minister, Anders Ygeman, as well as the infrastructure minister Anna Johansson are now all facing a no-confidence vote from parliament. They're expected to lose. Meanwhile, opposition party the Sweden Democrats has said unless the three ministers go, they'll bring a no-confidence motion against the whole government.
Tt News Agency / Reuters

The defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, and interior minister, Anders Ygeman, as well as the infrastructure minister Anna Johansson are now all facing a no-confidence vote from parliament. They're expected to lose.

Meanwhile, opposition party the Sweden Democrats has said unless the three ministers go, they'll bring a no-confidence motion against the whole government.

As pressure mounts on the PM, there are calls for him to call an early election or hand over responsibility to the opposition party.

(These guys.)
Erik Simander / AFP / Getty Images

(These guys.)

That's bad news for the prime minister, who's beset on all sides — including from allies.

Together, they are the leaders of four separate Swedish parties – brought together under the umbrella of the Alliance coalition – and have 187 votes in the 349-member parliament, over the required 175 seats needed for a majority. Lofven's minority government holds only 138 seats, and governs with support of the Sweden Democrats – and that party's leader has been critical of the government's role in the leak.
Channel 4

Together, they are the leaders of four separate Swedish parties – brought together under the umbrella of the Alliance coalition – and have 187 votes in the 349-member parliament, over the required 175 seats needed for a majority.

Lofven's minority government holds only 138 seats, and governs with support of the Sweden Democrats – and that party's leader has been critical of the government's role in the leak.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Swedish politicians had been recalled from their summer vacation to parliament, and a government spokesperson said there would be an announcement at 10am (local time) on Thursday.

What's actually going to be done about all the data that's already out there in the world remains to be seen.
Channel 4

What's actually going to be done about all the data that's already out there in the world remains to be seen.

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

