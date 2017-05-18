Theresa May Will Keep Trying To Cut Immigration Despite Reported Opposition From Her Cabinet

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images ID: 11097869

Theresa May will stick to her promise to bring down immigration, ahead of the release of the Conservative manifesto today.

Here’s a run-down of what the leader of the Conservatives is offering:

Immigration down

The rime minister will recommit to a pledge to bring immigration numbers down to below 100,000, despite the number being broken year on year, and despite opposition to such a hard line on migration from within her own senior cabinet, as the Evening Standard, now under former chancellor George Osborne’s editorship, claimed yesterday.

However, this morning the health secretary Jeremy Hunt told Radio 4 that the cabinet was “completely united” on the proposed controls. Last year (to September) 273,000 people arrived in the UK.

In a pitch to voters published in the Daily Telegraph and Sun newspapers this morning, May emphasised helping ordinary families, whose concerns she said were often ignored. She will use her manifesto to warn about the pressure social cohesion faces under rising immigration.

Post-Brexit, May says she will control immigration from Europe, with sources telling the BBC last night it was “clear this means the end of freedom of movement.”

The Skills Charge, levied on businesses who employe people from overseas, will be doubled in an attempt to deter businesses from hiring abroad. This money will be funnelled into skills training for UK workers.

MAC: where employers are deterred from hiring Tier2 worker, some will leave the job vacant: ie, not certain to hire British worker instead — James Kirkup (@jameskirkup) ID: 11097776

Finally, non-EU workers will have to pay more to use the NHS, and students will remain part of the immigration statistics.

Social care

May will promise that no one will have to sell their home to pay for care. Instead, families would effectively be allowed to mortgage the cost of their elderly parents’ social care against their homes. Upon the parents’ death, the amount owed – above a £100,000 threshold – would be taken from the estate.

Exc: Sir Andrew Dilnot, author of landmark gvt social care report, denounces Theresa May social care plan — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) ID: 11097805

Many people may no longer qualify for home care under May’s rules as she intends to change the means-testing to include the cost of your home. Presently, only income and savings are taken into account. This means wealthier people will not be able to rely on the council to meet the cost of care worker visits.

The winter fuel allowance, which is currently given to everyone over a certain age, would be means-tested as well, helping to scrape back some £1.3 billion, according to The Times.

Tory sources say social care reforms about inter generational fairness. Care cap wd mean taxes - paid by younger voters — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) ID: 11097865

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt, speaking to the BBC’s Today programme from west Yorkshire, defended the policy, saying it was upfront in taking “very difficult decisions” – and rejected assertions that the tax would be a death tax.

“No. No, tax is going up before people die or after people die. It is not a tax,” he said. “The assets that you build up over a lifetime should be used to pay for your own care costs.”

Hunt said it would cost around £2 billion a year and that it would be paid for by means-testing process the winter fuel allowance.

The health secretary said his party were addressing this because “ordinary working families” worry about whether “that their children and grandchildren will not be able to have the same standard of living that they have.”

“This is not about fairness between elites and those struggling to get by, but between generations,” he said.

Hunt’s calls to fairness were echoed by former cabinet minister Michael Gove, speaking to Sky News this morning, who said the care proposal would protect the very poorest.

“I think it’s important to appreciate that Theresa’s approach has been designed to help ordinary working families,” he said, but Gove was unable to state how many pensioners would be affected by the change.

Older people "who have a little more" will help fund social care, @michaelgove says on the Tory manifesto #GE2017 — Sky News (@SkyNews) ID: 11098104

Education

Nick Clegg’s free school dinners policy will be scrapped but school breakfast clubs will be extended – saving roughly £650 million. This would be part of £4 billion pumped into schools across the country to ensure that “no child” loses out. Clegg said the move was “cynical”.

Free infant lunches policy was saving millions of struggling families over £450. Breakfasts covers fewer children. Cheaper for govt. Cynical — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) ID: 11097888





Taxes

May will throw out David Cameron’s promise to “triple lock” the income tax, VAT or national insurance, which said there would be no rises in all three. The PM will stand by a promise to up the personal tax allowance, however.

A revised timetable to rebalance the deficit – extending the period by three years to 2025 – may also be on cards, the BBC and The Times report.



