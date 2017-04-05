The Victims Of The Syria Attack Show Signs Of Exposure To Nerve Agents, WHO Says

Victims of the attack on a town in Syria on Tuesday showed signs of nerve agent gas, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday.

As many as 72 people, including 20 children and 17 women, died after a strike on the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in the northern Idlib province. Graphic pictures showed men, women, and children choking and foaming at the mouth.

“Some cases appear to show additional signs consistent with exposure to organosphosporus chemicals, a category of chemicals that includes nerve agents,” WHO said in a statement.

“The likelihood of exposure to a chemical attack is amplified by an apparently lack of external injuries reported in cases showing a rapid onset of similar symptoms, including acute respiratory distress as the main cause of death,” it went on to say.



Peter Salama, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, expressed his anger at the use of such chemicals as weapons: "The images and reports coming from Idlib today leave me shocked, saddened and outraged. These types of weapons are banned by international law because they represent an intolerable barbarism," he said.

Doctors and activists on the ground — some of whom spoke to BuzzFeed News — said they were treating civilians showed clear signs of exposure to a chemical attack.

Firas al-Jundi, a doctor at the Mara al-Nu'man hospital, about 12 miles from Khan Sheikhoun, told BuzzFeed News people were shocked and lacked awareness. They came suffocated and with "narrowing of the eyeballs".