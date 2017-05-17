The Lib Dems Say They'll Reverse Benefit Freezes If They're Elected

Share On more Share On more

The freeze on benefits will be scrapped under the Liberal Democrats, the party announced today.



Ahead of formally launching their manifesto this evening in central London, the party released the document online, stating they intended to "uprate working-age benefits at least in line with inflation".

The benefit freeze came into effect in April 2016 under the last Conservative government, and affected many of those receiving working age benefits, such as Jobseekers Allowance, Income Support, Employment Support Allowance (ESA), and housing benefit.

An estimated 11 million families have been impacted, with many think tanks warning further millions of children could be pushed into poverty as a result.

The clear pledge from the Lib Dems to scrap the freeze follows Labour's confusion on Tuesday over the same issue, when they failed to mention the benefit freeze at all in their manifesto.

Answering questions afterwards in Bradford during the manifesto launch leader Jeremy Corbyn indicated he would end the freeze were he to become PM, but then refused to divulge details of how such a measure would be costed.

Other social policies in the Lib Dem manifesto include scrapping the 'rape clause', abolishing the ‘bedroom tax’, getting rid of Work Capability Assessments, reversing changes to ESA, as well as universal credit and housing benefit for 18 to 21 year olds. The party estimates these changes will cost £9.3 billion.

The Lib Dems also reiterated their intention to hold a second referendum following Brexit negotiations, including a vote to remain within the European Union, and pledge to campaign against a hard Brexit.

As revealed by BuzzFeed News last week, the party confirmed they would legalise weed.

There was no pledge to reverse tuition fees – a thorny issue for the Lib Dems – although the party promised to reintroduce maintenance grants for the poorest students.

Finally, the manifesto states under the Lib Dems the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme would be expanded to welcome 50,000 people over the lifetime of the coming parliament.