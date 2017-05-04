Prince Philip Will Stand Down From His Royal Duties This August

Prince Philip will stand down from his royal duties in the autumn, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, ending feverish speculation after an entire staff meeting was called late last night.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who will be 96 this year, "has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year", according to a palace statement.

"In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen," the statement continued.

He will continue to appear at official public engagements alongside other members of the royal family until August.

Following that, he will no longer accept invitations to events, although the statement noted that "he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time".

Prime minister Theresa May paid tribute to the Duke's years of service, offering her "deepest gratitude and good wishes". She continued that his contribution to the Commonwealth and the UK, would be "of huge benefit to us all in years to come".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also paid his respects, praising the Duke's service over the years – specifically the Duke of Edinburgh's Award – and wishing him "all the best in his well-earned retirement."

The announcement ends speculation following a Daily Mail report that the British royal household had been gathered for an "highly unusual" emergency meeting – with some staff coming down from the Queen's Scottish residence, Balmoral, to attend the meeting.



The article was quickly picked up by some outlets and social media users all over the world.

On Twitter, users starting posting that French media were claiming that Prince Philip had died, while the British newspaper The Sun accidentally published an obituary of the Queen's husband.