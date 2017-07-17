The Home Secretary Has Said Acid Attackers Could Get "Life Sentences"

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said her department will push for tougher sentences for acid attackers in the wake of a spate of assaults across the capital.
Rudd, writing in the Sunday Times over the weekend, said her department would instigate a wide-ranging review of the police response, existing legislation, access to the products, and victim support.
"We will also make sure that those who commit these terrible crimes feel the full force of the law," she wrote. "I am clear that life sentences must not be reserved for acid attack survivors."
As part of the review, Rudd said the guidance from Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on acids and corrosive substances would be changed and corrosive substances would be upgraded and classed as dangerous weapons. She also said they would consider expanding the Poisons Act.
Currently, possession of a corrosive substance could be treated as carrying a dangerous weapon come under the Prevention of Crime Act, which carries a four-year maximum sentence.
However, reacting to the Home Secretary's calls, lawyers pointed out that attackers could already be imprisoned for life for an acid attack under Section 18 of the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.
They went on to point out that the police do not have powers to "punish", only powers to investigate and charge – that power rests with the courts. Issuing guidance to prosecutors "does not amount to a change in law", as prosecutors can already classify carrying acid as a dangerous weapon.
There have been a number of acid attacks in the past month. Police charged a teenager last week after five "linked" acid attacks in North London were carried out in the space of 90s minutes. In June, two cousins were viciously attacked when a corrosive substance was thrown at them. They suffered "life changing injuries".
MP Stephen Timms, who will chair a Commons debate on the rise of acid attacks this week, said that "carrying acid should in itself be an offence, in the same way that carrying a knife was made an offence some years ago".
The number of attacks involving acid rose to 458 last year, compared to 261 in 2015, according to recent Met figures. Since 2010 there have been more than 1,800 attacks using corrosive substances in London.
The spate of actions has prompted an online petition calling for tougher legislation. So far, the petition has been signed by more than 300,000 people.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.
