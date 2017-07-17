The Home Secretary Has Said Acid Attackers Could Get "Life Sentences"

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said her department will push for tougher sentences for acid attackers in the wake of a spate of assaults across the capital.

Rudd, writing in the Sunday Times over the weekend, said her department would instigate a wide-ranging review of the police response, existing legislation, access to the products, and victim support.

"We will also make sure that those who commit these terrible crimes feel the full force of the law," she wrote. "I am clear that life sentences must not be reserved for acid attack survivors."



As part of the review, Rudd said the guidance from Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on acids and corrosive substances would be changed and corrosive substances would be upgraded and classed as dangerous weapons. She also said they would consider expanding the Poisons Act.

Currently, possession of a corrosive substance could be treated as carrying a dangerous weapon come under the Prevention of Crime Act, which carries a four-year maximum sentence.

However, reacting to the Home Secretary's calls, lawyers pointed out that attackers could already be imprisoned for life for an acid attack under Section 18 of the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.