Here’s The Heartwarming Story Behind These Photos From Eastern Aleppo

The once-vital Syrian city has been in a state of war since 2012, as pro-government troops and rebel forces continued to fight. An estimated 250,000 people survived in increasingly dire conditions since the beginning of the war.

“We lost the city, but I think I will keep fighting,” said Salih, who was born in Aleppo and studied at the city’s university before the war. “We will work to come back to the city without [the] al-Assad regime.”

The couple have now managed to leave eastern Aleppo after missing out on the first rounds of evacuation. They said they are together in a small town west of the city.

“We don’t know [what we will do now],” Marwa said. “Syria is so dangerous. But we don’t have any place to go to.”