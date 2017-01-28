People Are Really Here For The Williams Sisters’ Relationship

And Venus, who has battled through injury to make it back on to the world stage, had nothing but gracious words for her little sister, who she has met in Grand Slam finals nine times overall.

“I have been right there with you, some of them I lost right there against you. It’s been an awesome win,” she told the press.

“All those times I couldn’t be there, didn’t get there, you were there. I’m enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me. I – God willing – would love to come back. Thank you for all the love.”

On the stage after the match, Venus said: “That’s my little sister guys.”