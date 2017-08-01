Under Russia's New Internet Censorship Law Everyone Is A Potential Criminal

Mikko Stig / AFP / Getty Images

The law has two parts: the first part will come into effect starting on Nov. 1 and will will block access to sites that allow the use of virtual private networks, known as VPNs, across Russia. VPNs allow people to use the web anonymously.

The second part of the law will come into effect in 2018, and will require users of secure messaging apps (such as WhatsApp or Telegram) to register their numbers with Russian authorities.

Leonid Levin, head of the Duma's information policy committee, said the law was meant to only restrict access to "unlawful content," state-run news agency RIA reported. But the country's 2013 law criminalizing "gay propaganda," which the government similarly argued was narrowly targeted to protect children, has since been used to broadly persecute LGBT Russians.