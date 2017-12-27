Rihanna Has Called For An End To Gun Violence After Her Cousin Was Killed In Barbados

"RIP cousin," Rihanna posted. "Can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!"

Rihanna has called for an end to gun violence in a post paying tribute to her 21-year-old cousin who was shot and killed in Barbados.

Barbados Today reported that Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was in Eden Lodge, St Michael, at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times.

The young man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by car but later died of his injuries.

Rihanna, who was born and raised in Barbados, posted a tribute tagging the user Merka_95 the day after the incident and called for an end to gun violence.



The post has been liked more than 2 million times, with thousands commenting to express their condolences.

There are a number of pictures of the user Merka_95 with Rihanna, including one reading "My cousin not yours " and tagging the singer, and in another he refers to her as "big cousin".

"Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true," they wrote on February 20.