People Are Defending This Egyptian Actress After Pictures Of Her In A Bikini Were Leaked Online

An Egyptian actress has been defended online after photographs of her wearing a bikini were posted by a fake Facebook account in her name.
The photos of Rahma Hassan Haddad taken when she was on holiday, including one of her topless, were posted online on July 13 and quickly went viral, and trended across the country.
Hassan posted an apology the same day. She also initially uploaded the leaked photographs herself on Instagram.
"My friend Salma and I were traveling around and we took normal pictures. Salma posted them like other people do, but there was a hacker who stole the pictures that we did not publish and the those are the pictures that came out just now," she said in a number of short video clips.
Advertisement
"I've posted the pictures so people do not get me wrong, so they do not think these pictures were taken by someone in an obscene and abusive situation."
But on July 14, she took the images off her Instagram and warned followers that there was a fake Facebook account in her name — the same account that had posted the images.
The incident provoked debate online in Egypt. Some Egyptians condemned her, with people claiming she was naked in the pictures.
Advertisement
But there was also support for her, and fans challenged those who were attacking the actress.
Advertisement
There were also comparisons between western actresses posing similarly and the backlash that Hassan had received.
As the controversy unfolded online Hassan's name trended in Egypt, and fans sent her messages of support.
Advertisement
Some fans thought she shouldn't have apologized.
And mostly fans were supportive of her.
BuzzFeed News has contacted Hassan for comment.
Additional reporting by Munzer al-Awad.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.