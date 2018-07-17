 back to top
World

People Are Defending This Egyptian Actress After Pictures Of Her In A Bikini Were Leaked Online

Rahma Hassan Haddad trended over the weekend when photographs of her in a bikini were shared online.

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

An Egyptian actress has been defended online after photographs of her wearing a bikini were posted by a fake Facebook account in her name.

Rahma Hassan Haddad / Facebook

The photos of Rahma Hassan Haddad taken when she was on holiday, including one of her topless, were posted online on July 13 and quickly went viral, and trended across the country.

Rahma Hassan Haddad / Instagram

Hassan posted an apology the same day. She also initially uploaded the leaked photographs herself on Instagram.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"My friend Salma and I were traveling around and we took normal pictures. Salma posted them like other people do, but there was a hacker who stole the pictures that we did not publish and the those are the pictures that came out just now," she said in a number of short video clips.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
"I've posted the pictures so people do not get me wrong, so they do not think these pictures were taken by someone in an obscene and abusive situation."

Rahma Hassan Haddad / Instagram

But on July 14, she took the images off her Instagram and warned followers that there was a fake Facebook account in her name — the same account that had posted the images.

This account has now been deleted.
Rahma Hassan Haddad

This account has now been deleted.

The incident provoked debate online in Egypt. Some Egyptians condemned her, with people claiming she was naked in the pictures.

#رحمه_حسن لو دا مفهوم الحرية في وجهة نظركم ملعون ابوها دي حرية✋️
‏﮼ضحكة،تويتر ‏😍😍 @Da7kook

#رحمه_حسن لو دا مفهوم الحرية في وجهة نظركم ملعون ابوها دي حرية✋️

"If this is what freedom means in your opinion then to hell with it."

كنت بحبك قبل السيشن ده .. اعتقد خسرتى كتير ..👋 #رحمه_حسن
™ بنت صاحب تويتر @bentmasrya100

كنت بحبك قبل السيشن ده .. اعتقد خسرتى كتير ..👋 #رحمه_حسن

"I used to love you a lot before...I think I lost a lot."

#رحمه_حسن خسارة يارحمه مع انى بحترمك السؤال بقا لي ف الوقت دا بالذات لصالح مين ياترى خطيبك راضى عن الصور دى 😫
Marwa mosa @Marwamosa8

#رحمه_حسن خسارة يارحمه مع انى بحترمك السؤال بقا لي ف الوقت دا بالذات لصالح مين ياترى خطيبك راضى عن الصور دى 😫

"A loss of his mercy, and my respect for you. One question, I wonder how your finance would feel about these pictures 😫. "

في مرض عند الناس اسمه تدخل في شئون وحرية وتصرفات الغير واصدار احكام عليهم ..احب اقولكم انت جزء اساسي من كل ما هو قذر ومنحط وساقط فالبلد دي #رحمه_حسن
Äദðåใใåਮ @AbdallaAdel90

في مرض عند الناس اسمه تدخل في شئون وحرية وتصرفات الغير واصدار احكام عليهم ..احب اقولكم انت جزء اساسي من كل ما هو قذر ومنحط وساقط فالبلد دي #رحمه_حسن

"A disease in which people are involved in the affairs, freedom and actions of others. I will tell you that you are a basic part of everything that is dirty, degenerate and fallen."

But there was also support for her, and fans challenged those who were attacking the actress.

Dear Rahma, I saw your photos,the ones you took with your friend on the beach,the ones that put you in trouble. Your photos are amazing,you are beautiful,your smile is warm, you look natural and your laughs are spontaneous. It’s your body,You own it.Don’t give a sh*t. #رحمه_حسن
Marc Wassim @MarcLotfalla

Dear Rahma, I saw your photos,the ones you took with your friend on the beach,the ones that put you in trouble. Your photos are amazing,you are beautiful,your smile is warm, you look natural and your laughs are spontaneous. It’s your body,You own it.Don’t give a sh*t. #رحمه_حسن

انا بحب رحمه حسن ؛ و هتفضل فى نظرى انسانه حره و شخصيه محترمه و ممثله موهوبة و بنت حلوة و جميله و طبيعيه و تلقائيه و دمها خفيف - سواء نزلت الصور او اتسرقت زى ما بتبرر - عادى غلطت و راجعت نفسها و حصل خير #رحمة_حسن جميله و موهوبة و اعتذرت 🙏❤
Sherihan غaly 💎 @yousef_ghal

انا بحب رحمه حسن ؛ و هتفضل فى نظرى انسانه حره و شخصيه محترمه و ممثله موهوبة و بنت حلوة و جميله و طبيعيه و تلقائيه و دمها خفيف - سواء نزلت الصور او اتسرقت زى ما بتبرر - عادى غلطت و راجعت نفسها و حصل خير #رحمة_حسن جميله و موهوبة و اعتذرت 🙏❤

"I love Rahma Hassan. In my opinion she is a respected personality and talented actor, and a sweet, natural and spontaneous girl.

"Whether the photos were downloaded or stolen as she said — they are normal. She made a mistake, checked herself, and became good so she apologized 🙏❤"

صور رحمه حسن لطيفة وجميلة وممكن متشوفهاش لو مش عجباك وتكمل حياتك عشان هي متصورتهاش على دماغك. دا حل مناسب
Mahmoud Abo Bakr @Bakrrrrrrr

صور رحمه حسن لطيفة وجميلة وممكن متشوفهاش لو مش عجباك وتكمل حياتك عشان هي متصورتهاش على دماغك. دا حل مناسب

"Rahma Hasan's images are so pretty. If you don't like them, you can simply not look at them and get on with your life."

There were also comparisons between western actresses posing similarly and the backlash that Hassan had received.

the misfit
Egyptians *sees a nude of Scarlett Johnson* OMG she is so hot. She is my celebrity crush. *sees a leaked underboob picture of rahma hassan* ya allah. Deh bent 4emal we l 3amelto dah 4armata. https://t.co/5KXK1tFXyu
Long ass user name that you wont read @SwoshiMoshi

Egyptians *sees a nude of Scarlett Johnson* OMG she is so hot. She is my celebrity crush. *sees a leaked underboob picture of rahma hassan* ya allah. Deh bent 4emal we l 3amelto dah 4armata. https://t.co/5KXK1tFXyu

As the controversy unfolded online Hassan's name trended in Egypt, and fans sent her messages of support.

We love you #رحمة_حسن Stay strong ❤️
Hazem ElMasry 🇲🇽 🇭🇷 @Hazempasha

We love you #رحمة_حسن Stay strong ❤️

Some fans thought she shouldn't have apologized.

i’m so infuriated that rahma hassan felt the need to make a video apologising over some fucking pictures. i can’t begin to imagine the amount of bullying she was subjected to that would make her apologise over something so ridiculous.
hania ||-// @pharhoes

i’m so infuriated that rahma hassan felt the need to make a video apologising over some fucking pictures. i can’t begin to imagine the amount of bullying she was subjected to that would make her apologise over something so ridiculous.

Misogyny and hypocrisy make a toxic combination. An Egyptian actress was viciously attacked for private photos of her in a bikini which were leaked on social media. Rahma Hassan Haddad should not have apologised. The arseholes trolling her are the ones who need to apologise. https://t.co/yu6FAkvU9n
Khaled Diab @DiabolicalIdea

Misogyny and hypocrisy make a toxic combination. An Egyptian actress was viciously attacked for private photos of her in a bikini which were leaked on social media. Rahma Hassan Haddad should not have apologised. The arseholes trolling her are the ones who need to apologise. https://t.co/yu6FAkvU9n

ضحية جديدة للجهل والأخلاقية الزائفة والتدين المصطنع. #رحمه_حسن ممثلة جميلة ورقيقة وموهوبة ودؤوبة، وليس لأحد سلطة أن يسلبها حريتها الشخصية في فعل أي شيء أو حقها في التعبير عن نفسها بأي صورة. وهي إن أخطأت، فإن خطأها الوحيد - في تقديري- يتمثل في أنها اعتذرت عن ما لا يستحق الاعتذار. https://t.co/sknstfM9uD
Mohamed Atef @MohamedAtef

ضحية جديدة للجهل والأخلاقية الزائفة والتدين المصطنع. #رحمه_حسن ممثلة جميلة ورقيقة وموهوبة ودؤوبة، وليس لأحد سلطة أن يسلبها حريتها الشخصية في فعل أي شيء أو حقها في التعبير عن نفسها بأي صورة. وهي إن أخطأت، فإن خطأها الوحيد - في تقديري- يتمثل في أنها اعتذرت عن ما لا يستحق الاعتذار. https://t.co/sknstfM9uD

"A new victim of ignorance, false morality and artificial religiosity.

"A #رحمه_حسن beautiful, gentle, talented and tireless actress, and no one has the authority to rob her of her personal freedom to do anything or her right to express herself in any way. If she is wrong, her only mistake--in my estimation--is that she apologized for something that is not worth apologizing."

And mostly fans were supportive of her.

Billy Ciao
Youssef Shahin

BuzzFeed News has contacted Hassan for comment.

Additional reporting by Munzer al-Awad.

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

