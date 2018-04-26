People Love That A News Site Changed Its Ableist Headline After They Got Called Out For It

Red Nicolson, a media studies teacher from Auckland, New Zealand, noticed the headline and tweeted about how upset he was about the wording of the headline.

Nicolson's tweet went everywhere, with a lot of wheelchair users agreeing that the use of language was not ok.

Loads of people applauded him for calling out Stuff.co.nz, and many more saying how they wished disability representation was better in the media.

But about a day after Nicolson tweeted, an editor with Stuff.co.nz noticed.

"It was one of those rare times where you don't need to question whether a change should be made," Tollan said.

He said he was blown away by the response from the public over the decision to change the piece.

"It's been educational seeing how much such a small change (in the grand scheme of my working day) can be so significant to people," he said. "As a journo, it's a good reminder of the impact we have."