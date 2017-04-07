Britain Says The US Air Strikes On Syria Were "Appropriate"

Late last night the United States launched 59 Tomahawk land attack missiles targeting the Al-Shayrat air base in Homs.

The British government has called US strikes against the Syrian government "appropriate" in the wake of an alleged chemical attack earlier this week. As many as 72 people, including 27 children, died after an alleged chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun by forces allied to the Syrian government on Monday.

Late on Thursday evening, the US military said they had launched 59 Tomahawk land attack missiles targeting the Al-Shayrat air base in Homs, which American intelligence indicated Syrian planes, carrying deadly chemical weapons, took off from. Reacting to the news on Friday morning, a spokesperson for Number 10 said: "We believe [it] was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime, and is intended to deter further attacks."

"Overnight, the US has taken military action against the Syrian regime, targeting the airfield in Shayrut which was used to launch the chemical weapons attack earlier this week," the No 10 spokesperson told BBC news.

Defence secretary Michael Fallon, speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, reiterated the government's support of the strike action. He said the UK, which was not asked to take part in the strike, had been given advance notice of it by US Secretary of Defense General James Mathis. Fallon said the UK would not be taking part in military action, referencing the 2013 parliamentary vote in which the House of Commons narrowly rejected David Cameron's proposal to intervene in the country. He said any British military involvement in Syria would require approval from parliament. "We fully support the US and the call last night to lead Syria towards a new political settlement," Fallon stated. He added that they did not believe this was a move towards a large military action, but should instead be seen as a warning strike.



Crispin Blunt, chair of the commons foreign affairs committee, told the BBC the strike was a "carefully calibrated and appropriate response," so long as the information was correct. "The reason I would have doubt and express doubt [over the information] is this doesn't make any sense from the Syrian government, they would know this use of chemical weapons would get this response. The overall conflict is moving in their direction," he noted.



Blunt, who voted against action in Syria in 2013, said the strike could be useful in bringing political pressure against the Assad government – especially during the talks in Brussels and at the United Nations which were taking place this week. Tim Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, also backed the strike, saying: "The attack by American forces was a proportionate response to the barbarous attack".

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson, speaking to the Birmingham Mail, said the US strike was "proportionate". Watson, MP for West Bromwich East, said the attack did "appear to be a direct and proportionate response" following claims that the Syrian government used chemical weapons against its own people. "Indiscriminate chemical weapons attacks on civilians can never be tolerated and must have consequences," he said. On Friday morning, the Syrian army released a statement and said six soldiers had died. They stated they would continue to "crush terrorism" and restore "peace and security to all Syria". Meanwhile, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the strike an "aggression against a sovereign nation" and called for an emergency meeting of the UN. Russia has provided significant military support to the Assad regime.

Vladimir Putin's spokesperson went on to state the strike was an "attempt to distract the world from civilian casualties from US military action in Iraq," and they "do significant damage" to "US-Russia ties". No Russians were believed to have died in the assault, Interfax news agency reported. The Russian foreign ministry put out a statement claiming it was "obvious that the US cruise missile strike had been pre-prepared. It is clear to any specialist that Washington made the decision to strike before the events in Idlib, which were only used as a pretext for a show of force." Crucially, ministry said they would suspend an agreement with the US that prevents mid-air collisions over Syria. The September 2015 memorandum meant the two nations exchanged flight information and paths to prevent incidents and ensure flight safety, AP reported. NATO was warned ahead of the strikes. A spokesperson for chief Jens Stoltenberg said they would not be making a statement, and referred the AP to the US government.

