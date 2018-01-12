Donald Trump Is Not Coming To London And People Are Taking The Piss

The president of the United States tweeted on Friday that he would not be coming on a planned visit to the UK next month.
As the news filtered through, people reacted in a time-honoured fashion*.
Many explained why they had also cancelled their trips to London for various ~reasons~.
#ICancelledMyTripToLondon started trending.
And as the day progressed, things got Quite British.
Of course, the location of the new embassy (in Battersea, south of the River Thames) prompted the typical North London versus South London divisions.
Trump did eventually make it to the embassy, kind of.
But ultimately, we all knew who was the real loser.
