Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Daughter "Can't Speak English" To Her Dad After Months Of Separation

The three-year-old daughter of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe can no longer talk to her father – because she has forgotten English, Zaghari-Ratcliffe's MP said today.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was imprisoned by the Iranian authorities in April 2016, accused of spying on Iran. Her family insists she was on holiday. The couple's daughter, Gabriella, was with her mother at the time she was seized by Iranian authorities.

Gabriella is currently allowed to see her mother, held in prison, just twice a week.



Ratcliffe, who finally met with foreign secretary Boris Johnson earlier today following months of lobbying and an inflammatory gaffe from Johnson, said they had a productive meeting.

Speaking alongside his constituency MP Tulip Siddiq, Ratcliffe said Johnson was considering with lawyers diplomatic protection for his wife. It would not be an "unprecedented" step, he said, but it would be unusual.

Siddiq said the foreign secretary is "keen" for Ratcliffe to accompany him to Iran, but also highlighted the urgency of the situation – both for Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and the couple's daughter.



"He hasn't seen his daughter in 19 months, and Gabriella has lost the ability to speak English now, so it is very difficult for Richard and Gabriella to communicate," she said. "They are talking via Skype, but... she doesn't speak English, [and] he doesn't speak Farsi."

After 19 months of imprisonment, Ratcliffe said he was extremely concerned about his wife's health. "She was clearly very traumatized," he said. "She talked about being on the verge of a mental breakdown, and I absolutely think that's true."

Ratcliffe went on to say that he was becoming "exponentially" concerned about his wife's health, especially given that she had discovered lumps in her breast.

A statement from the Foriegn Office said Johnson would leave "no stone unturned" in attempting to get Zaghari-Ratcliffe back to her family. He said his "overriding principle" was to secure a permanent and not temporary release.

