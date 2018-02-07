Muslim Women Are Speaking Out About Being Sexually Harassed During Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia

Ammar Awad / Reuters

She described, from her home in Indonesia via Twitter DM, her experiences in the holy city of being catcalled and groped while walking around, sometimes accompanied by her brother.

"During my thawaf, a man (which during ihram only use a piece of cloth), stay[ed] closed behind me and stuck his [erect] penis to me," she told BuzzFeed News.

"First I thought it's [an] umbrella or something, who would thought someone during a worship would doing that? Then after I realized the situation I felt angry and unsafe," she said. "Until today I don't think I would come back to Mecca, even it is for Hajj."

Nabila, 25, said when she saw other women talking about their experiences she thought: "Finally!" She said thanks to the #MeToo campaign last year, as well as the anonymity of the internet, women were finally able to speak out. "There are too many people that need to speak up."