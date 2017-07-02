Michael Gove Says It's Wrong For People Who Don't Go To University To Pay For Those Who Do

Share On more Share On more

Michael Gove has defended university tuition fees, a day after prime minister Theresa May's most senior minister suggested the government could review the decision to raise fees to £9,000.



The environment secretary told the BBC it was unfair to place extra tax burdens on those who did not individually benefit from a university education.



“If we have to fund higher education, and if people who get university degrees go on to earn well, they should pay something back, which is what the current system does,” Gove told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show.



“It’s wrong if people who don’t go to university find that they have to pay more in taxation to support those who do.”



University fees were raised to £9,000 per year under the coalition government in 2010.

Gove's remarks came after a tentative U-turn on the divisive issue was hinted at by his cabinet colleague Damian Green. The first secretary of state – seen as May's second-in-command – appeared to indicate a shift in the government position on fees.



Talking at the Bright Blue thinktank in central London, he said there needed to be a national debate on fees in the wake of the disastrous election result for the Tories, where the majority of younger voters supported Labour.

Labour's election manifesto included a pledge to abolish fees altogether. Addressing, a huge anti-austerity protest outside parliament yesterday, he reiterated that a Labour government would end fees.

Liberal Democrat MP Vince Cable, currently running to lead the party, defended his party's decision to raise fees with the Tory government, and called Corbyn's promise a"cheap populist measure".



"The Labour Party have a ridiculously populist programme, which doesn’t really stand up to investigation," Cable told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme. "I mean if you don’t have any form of fees then who pays for universities?”