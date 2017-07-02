Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Politics

Michael Gove Says It's Wrong For People Who Don't Go To University To Pay For Those Who Do

His comments come after one of Theresa May's closest allies hinted that the debate over tuition fees could be reopened. Labour's manifesto had promised to scrap them.

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Michael Gove has defended university tuition fees, a day after prime minister Theresa May's most senior minister suggested the government could review the decision to raise fees to £9,000.

The environment secretary told the BBC it was unfair to place extra tax burdens on those who did not individually benefit from a university education.

“If we have to fund higher education, and if people who get university degrees go on to earn well, they should pay something back, which is what the current system does,” Gove told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show.

“It’s wrong if people who don’t go to university find that they have to pay more in taxation to support those who do.”

University fees were raised to £9,000 per year under the coalition government in 2010.

Gove's remarks came after a tentative U-turn on the divisive issue was hinted at by his cabinet colleague Damian Green. The first secretary of state – seen as May's second-in-command – appeared to indicate a shift in the government position on fees.

Talking at the Bright Blue thinktank in central London, he said there needed to be a national debate on fees in the wake of the disastrous election result for the Tories, where the majority of younger voters supported Labour.

Labour's election manifesto included a pledge to abolish fees altogether. Addressing, a huge anti-austerity protest outside parliament yesterday, he reiterated that a Labour government would end fees.

Liberal Democrat MP Vince Cable, currently running to lead the party, defended his party's decision to raise fees with the Tory government, and called Corbyn's promise a"cheap populist measure".

"The Labour Party have a ridiculously populist programme, which doesn’t really stand up to investigation," Cable told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme. "I mean if you don’t have any form of fees then who pays for universities?”

Vince Cable calls Labour's stance on tuition fees "ridiculously populist" #Ridge
SophyRidge On Sunday @RidgeOnSunday

Vince Cable calls Labour's stance on tuition fees "ridiculously populist" #Ridge

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gove and Cable's comments attracted some criticism online.

Or put another way: People without children shouldn't pay for schools, pacifists shouldn't pay for defence, Healthy… https://t.co/QA7kaSQWNa
Ian Mearns MP @IanMearnsMP

Or put another way: People without children shouldn't pay for schools, pacifists shouldn't pay for defence, Healthy… https://t.co/QA7kaSQWNa

Reply Retweet Favorite
We all benefit from having nurses, teachers, social workers &amp; more educated society. Education is a public good. We… https://t.co/JXCs6X701u
Natalie Bennett @natalieben

We all benefit from having nurses, teachers, social workers &amp; more educated society. Education is a public good. We… https://t.co/JXCs6X701u

Reply Retweet Favorite
A modern-day "There's no such thing as society" from Michael Gove, an astonishing denial of the public goods &amp; coll… https://t.co/nsKsk6y0PJ
Stewart Wood @StewartWood

A modern-day "There's no such thing as society" from Michael Gove, an astonishing denial of the public goods &amp; coll… https://t.co/nsKsk6y0PJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's What Some Young People Think About Labour's Pledge To Scrap Tuition Fees

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics