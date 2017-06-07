May's Promise To Cut Back Human Rights Laws To Stop Terror Attacks Are A "Diversionary Tactic", Say Labour

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have condemned Theresa May's proposal to reduce human rights laws that "get in the way" of stopping terror suspects.

Keir Starmer, Labour’s minister for Brexit, said the prime minister’s calls for a review of the human rights laws were nothing more than a “diversionary tactic” to draw attention from a lack of funding.

In the final days of the election run-up, the campaign has been increasingly focused on security funding. May said she will introduce tougher anti-terrorism measures if she wins the general election on Thursday, including restricting the movement of suspects when the authorities do not have enough evidence to prosecute them.

Challenged on her record as home secretary, Starmer told Sky News, May “has thrown up the human rights act as if that’s the problem. The human rights act didn’t cause any problems in those key areas."

“In these three attacks I think it’s very important, and we owe it to everyone who has been so seriously affected, to take seriously the real problems which are is there an evidence gap, is there an intelligence gap, is there anything wrong with the risk assessment and have the government put the resources where they need to to actually tackle the root of the problem?

“The human rights act has nothing to do with that, and we mustn’t be sidetracked,” Starmer said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also condemned the PM's proposals. "We will not defeat terrorism by ripping up our basic rights and democracy," he told BBC Breakfast, "but by our communities, our vigilance and by police action to isolate and detain those who would wish us harm."

Yesterday, speaking to an audience in Slough, May laid out plans to tackle extremism. "I mean longer prison sentences for those convicted of terrorist offences," she told the audience yesterday.