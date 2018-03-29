Malala Broke Down In Tears After She Returned Home To Pakistan For The First Time Since She Was Shot

She continued, switching between Urdu and Pashto, "If it was my call, I would never have left my country. The doctors performed surgery on me and saved my life. But then for further treatment I had to go out and continue my education there."

"But it was always my dream that I return to Pakistan," she said. "And I want to be able to move freely in the streets and meet and talk to people peacefully, without any fear. And [I hope that] it will be like my old home ─ just as it was."

"So it's actually heartening, and I am grateful to all of you," she said, according to one of Pakistan's largest newspapers, Dawn.