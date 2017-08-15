Meet The Little Syrian Girl Who Wants To Be A Kick-Ass Karate Champion When She Grows Up

Nour was born in Syria in 2011 and has never known anything but the brutal civil war currently being fought by rebels opposed to the dictatorship of Bashar al-Assad.

The conflict has devastated the country, displacing millions and killing tens of thousands. Particularly affected has been Nour's birthplace, Aleppo, which became one of the focal points of the conflict until the city was recaptured by government forces at the end of 2016.

Nour's parents, Wassim — who is a black belt himself — and Ala, always wanted their only daughter to love the sport and trained her from a young age.