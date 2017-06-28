Jeremy Corbyn Will Force A Vote On The Public Pay Cap

The Labour leader will force a vote in the House of Commons later on Wednesday on the public pay cap.

Jeremy Corbyn says the amendment will be a "test case" to see whether MPs are serious about ending austerity, and said in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster firefighters "deserve" a pay rise.

"We think they need more money to be paid into those services and more staff in them," the Labour leader said.



In 2012 then-Chancellor George Osborne introduced a 1% ceiling on public pay, after two years of freezes. Four more years of pay freezes were introduced last year for civil servants, teachers, nurses, police officers and soldiers.

The government, aided by the DUP's 10 MPs who formed an agreement with the Tories on Monday for £1.5bn, are still expected to win the vote. But it will be seen as the first test for prime minister Theresa May following the Conservative party's disastrous general election result.

This morning Labour MP Peter Dowd, shadow chief secretary to the treasury, went into detail on Labour’s link to cuts to the emergency services and terror attacks.

“I think that in terms of the whole context of the last 7 years it is almost inevitable that there will be some impact on public safety,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

“What we are trying to send a message that the public realm, services, has been affected,” he told the BBC, and said opposing the cuts would give the public some “hope” after years and years of cuts.

Pushed on the possible connection between emergency service cuts, and terrorism, he said cutting police support officers removes the “first line of intelligence”, and “that will inevitably at some point have an effect”.

Attacking Labour's proposed take-down of the public pay cap, Oliver Letwin, Conservative MP and former minister under then-PM David Cameron, called it "plain politics" and told Radio 4 that Corbyn wished to disrupt the government.