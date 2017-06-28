Jeremy Corbyn Will Force A Vote On The Public Pay Cap

The Labour leader will force a vote in the House of Commons later on Wednesday on the public pay cap.
Jeremy Corbyn says the amendment will be a "test case" to see whether MPs are serious about ending austerity, and said in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster firefighters "deserve" a pay rise.
"We think they need more money to be paid into those services and more staff in them," the Labour leader said.
In 2012 then-Chancellor George Osborne introduced a 1% ceiling on public pay, after two years of freezes. Four more years of pay freezes were introduced last year for civil servants, teachers, nurses, police officers and soldiers.
The government, aided by the DUP's 10 MPs who formed an agreement with the Tories on Monday for £1.5bn, are still expected to win the vote. But it will be seen as the first test for prime minister Theresa May following the Conservative party's disastrous general election result.
This morning Labour MP Peter Dowd, shadow chief secretary to the treasury, went into detail on Labour’s link to cuts to the emergency services and terror attacks.
“I think that in terms of the whole context of the last 7 years it is almost inevitable that there will be some impact on public safety,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.
“What we are trying to send a message that the public realm, services, has been affected,” he told the BBC, and said opposing the cuts would give the public some “hope” after years and years of cuts.
Pushed on the possible connection between emergency service cuts, and terrorism, he said cutting police support officers removes the “first line of intelligence”, and “that will inevitably at some point have an effect”.
Attacking Labour's proposed take-down of the public pay cap, Oliver Letwin, Conservative MP and former minister under then-PM David Cameron, called it "plain politics" and told Radio 4 that Corbyn wished to disrupt the government.
However, Letwin admitted that voters were sick of austerity. “People were much more concerned at this election than they had been at the previous two, about spending on health, schools,” he said.
He said that “carefully judged” tax increases on those on "higher incomes" would allow the government to ease up on austerity measures. “It may well be that in one way or another, a large number of people may have to pay a little bit more tax,” he said, so that spending on public services could be maintained.
Letwin rejected suggestions that his comments signaled an end to austerity as “deeply misleading”.
It comes as a new public survey finds the British public wants higher taxes and increased spending for the first time since the 2008 financial crash.
Earlier, shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth told the Mirror it was "shameful" that May could "find an extra £1billion for her coalition deal but can’t find an extra penny for hard-working nurses and NHS staff.
Chesterfield's Labour MP Toby Perkins said ending the pay cap was "well over-due". Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards also agreed, and appeared to be backing the amendment.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) welcomed the amendment: "Cuts mean that fire engines are increasingly sent out without a full complement of firefighters.
"This under-staffing prevents firefighters from adopting the best professional practices and procedures and will contribute to deaths that are avoidable."
After nurses protested in 30 towns over the UK, Janet Davies, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, told Sky News that "MPs will have the first opportunity to show they are listening," .
"The protests will have left Theresa May in little doubt over nurses' fears for the safety of their patients and why this cap on pay must go."
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.