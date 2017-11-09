Iranian State TV Is Using Boris Johnson's Words About A Detained Mother As "Proof" Of A British Plot

Now a short state TV segment, aired in Iran on Wednesday night and titled "confession", says that Johnson's remarks were an "unintended confession of the UK government about the real plot".

His initial remarks were later posted on the Iranian judiciary's website. Her family, and a number of international humanitarian organisations, have all stated that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was on holiday and visiting relatives. "She's an innocent mum on holiday," her husband told BuzzFeed News Monday.

Boris Johnson claimed last week that detained UK citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "teaching people journalism" in Iran, before admitting that his words were "taken out of context".

Iran's state TV has said that the foreign secretary's remarks about a British-Iranian mother detained in Iran are "proof" the Iranian authorities' allegations about her are true.

“Mr Johnson’s inadvertent confession meant that [she] was teaching some Iranian journalists – it was a gaffe that can not be covered up. The sole sentence uttered from the mouth of the UK foreign secretary put the efforts of the British media [propaganda] in vain," the segment claimed.



It will stoke fears that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested while on holiday in Iran last year, may have her five-year jail term extended as a result of the foreign secretary's mistake.

After the TV clip was aired, Zaghari-Ratcliffe's local MP Tulip Siddiq again condemned Johnson, calling the segment "chilling" in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

She said: "I have repeatedly raised the importance of details and words with Boris Johnson, who seems unwilling or unable to deal with a case of this importance. The country has put up with blunder after blunder from Boris Johnson over the years, but the joke has stopped."

Siddiq called Johnson a "laughing stock", and continued: "His role is to protect British citizens abroad, and he has failed in the gravest way. This is about a young mother’s life, and he must now resign,” she said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard Radcliffe has expressed concern about his wife appearing on state TV, and on the front page of a number of Iranian newspapers.



"They repeated the earlier mistakes – quoting the foreign secretary as saying she was in fact working in Iran, but also noted that foreign minister Zarif had called the judiciary to ask for Nazanin’s release,” he said, adding that he hoped that the intense media attention would help secure her release.



Earlier this week, Siddiq called on the foreign secretary to fly out to Iran – where the mother of one has been detained for 18 months – and bring her home.

Under mounting pressure to apologise and withdraw the remarks, Johnson eventually told the House of Commons Wednesday: "I'm sorry if any words of mine have been so taken out of context or so misconstrued as to cause any kind of anxiety to the family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, of course I am.

"But the most important thing is that I don’t believe – and I have this from the Iranians themselves – that those words had any impact on the judicial process and we are going to work flat out to secure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe."