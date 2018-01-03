 back to top
People Are Using An Old Image Of A Woman Without A Headscarf To Illustrate The Iran Protests

The woman was filmed before the protests, as part of a separate movement for women's rights in Iran.

Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As protests against the government in Iran have gathered steam, one image, showing a woman waving a white headscarf on a busy road, has been widely shared online.

White Wednesdays

But the image, a still from a video, was first posted online last week — and she had nothing to do with the current protests sweeping Iran. Her personal action was part of a longer-running protest movement against women being forced to wear the hijab in public.

It was sent in to My Stealthy Freedom, a campaign group that advocates for a woman's right to not wear a headscarf.

My Stealthy Freedom's founder, Masih Alinejad, told BuzzFeed News the video had been sent in last week and that the woman — who she has not been able to identify — had been protesting on Enqelab Street, in Tehran, on Wednesday Dec. 27.

Every Wednesday women take off their headscarves and post footage or photos online with the hashtag #WhiteWednesday. In June 2017, Alinejad discussed the movement with the BBC, and praised the women in Iran who were bravely sending in videos of themselves.

"There is no link between the photo and the protests. She made her lonely protest just a day before the uprising," she said over the phone from New York. "We don’t know where she is but she has become an iconic picture of the Iran protests."

Following the woman's action, some reports claimed she had been arrested, and tweeted images of the plinth, now apparently laid with flowers in tribute.

Alinejad went on to condemn Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's remarks that the authorities would not harm peaceful protesters. "That’s a complete lie. We want to know where that girl is, because that girl, she didn’t get involved in any violence. It was just peaceful."

Once images of the woman started circulating, right-wing personalities used the image to further their own agenda, making comparison between her actions and feminists in the West.

Strange how so-called "progressives" in America are fetishizing the hijab, claiming it's a "symbol of feminism" whi… https://t.co/ateSWNjpgj
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet

Strange how so-called "progressives" in America are fetishizing the hijab, claiming it's a "symbol of feminism" whi… https://t.co/ateSWNjpgj

Choose wisely
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec

Choose wisely

Iranian women vs Swedish "feminist" ministers in Iran. The women of Iran are risking their lives fighting for free… https://t.co/eUeaMlkW6k
PeterSweden @PeterSweden7

Iranian women vs Swedish "feminist" ministers in Iran. The women of Iran are risking their lives fighting for free… https://t.co/eUeaMlkW6k

The image was picked up by both leftwing and rightwing news sites, which ran the photograph with articles about the Iranian protests – and their reformist character.

The focus by the right on the woman's protest upset Alinejad. "I feel really bad, I feel really disappointed, and it breaks my heart," she said. As an Iranian living in the US, she is personally caught up in Donald Trump's visa ban, and she said it was terrible to see his supporters suddenly advocating for an issue that she has been campaigning about for years. Alinejad said that she had seen a shift in who was supporting her campaign in recent years — receiving criticism from both the right and the left.

"When I talk about women’s rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, I always hear this is not the right time because the right wing, Donald Trump, might take advantage of that. I don’t care, what I care about is human rights, women’s rights, and my dignity."

"I want to make it clear that we are not against the hijab, because it is really sensitive," she said, noting that the campaign "welcomes women who wear hijabs," some of whom are part of the protest movement. "They [tell me they] believe in hijab but hate compulsion."

The woman in the picture, Alinejad said, was simply "a lonely warrior."

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

