Hundreds Of People Are Dead Or Missing In Sierra Leone After Catastrophic Flooding

"There are dead bodies in the water and littering some of the streets, and houses are still under water," an NGO worker in Freetown said.

Early on Monday morning a hillside in Regent, roughly 15 miles from Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, collapsed. At least 3,000 homes are thought to have been submerged. 312 corpses have been recovered so far, according a Red Cross spokesperson. But Freetown’s mayor Sam Gibson warned the total death toll would rise. Sierra Leone's president Ernest Bai Koroma appealed for urgent international help Tuesday, declaring a state of emergency, and said the catastrophe “was overwhelming us”. Share On email Share On email

Dramatic footage shared on social media showed the intensity of the floods caused by the annual rains. Dramatic footage of deadly #Freetown #floods #Sierraleone #climatechangeisreal = more intense rains, flash flooding

Kayode Akintola, CAFOD’s representative for Sierra Leone, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News: “The immediate need of people affected are water and food, meanwhile thousands of families who have lost their homes need shelter, and there are also serious health concerns.” They continued that they were working with local partners to assess the scale of the damage. Linnea Van Wagenen, of the United Nations, told the Guardian that they were using satellite imagery to map out the scale of the disaster – and warned there could be more mudslides.

Those whose homes have been destroyed are without food, or medical assistance, Sierra Red Cross Society spokesman Abu Bakarr Tarawallie told Reuters. "We are also fearful of outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and typhoid," he continued. "We can only hope that this does not happen." While Sierra Leone endures flooding every year, authorities were unprepared for the scale of this year's deluge. In 2015 flooding killed 10 people and made thousands homeless. Daniel Byrne, Oxfam's monitoring and evaluation officer in Sierra Leone, said: "No one was expecting a situation like this. People are using their bare hands to remove bodies.”