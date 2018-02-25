Hours After The UN Ordered An Immediate Ceasefire In Syria, Doctors Say The Bombs Are Still Falling

Share On more Share On more

Hours after the United Nations Security Council finally passed an unanimous and immediate call for a ceasefire across Syria, the shelling continued across parts of the besieged country.

Activists inside Eastern Ghouta, east of the capital of Damascus, reported Syrian and Russian warplanes continuing to bomb the region over Saturday night and Sunday.

By Sunday midday (local time) there were also reports that pro-Syrian government ground forces were fighting with rebel forces on the outskirts of the area.

Eastern Ghouta has been under siege by regime and pro-Syrian government forces for years, but the violence has escalated dramatically in the past week, in what many see as a last push to take the rebel territory.

International monitors and humanitarians have placed the death toll at 500, with around 2,500 people injured. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 127 children are among those killed in the past week.

In government-held areas more than 25 people have died from rebel shelling.

Civilians are hiding in basements as shelling deliberately targets medical and civic centres in the rebel-held area.

Nour Adam, an activist and freelance journalist, said people were still sheltering in basements, "hiding from the bombing and the airstrikes. There are people [there] who have not eaten anything in four days.

"The situation is miserable," he told BuzzFeed News. "It is hell on earth. It is a nightmare."

Bassem, an anaesthetics technician, who was comfortable giving only his first name, confirmed to BuzzFeed News over WhatsApp on Sunday that the shelling was still going, and said that two hospitals had been hit since the ceasefire announcement.

“It is a very bad situation now," he said briefly, before he had to return to work.

Other doctors also confirmed that shelling had continued and two medical facilities had been struck. Dr Hamza, with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said there seemed to be a small decrease in the shelling.

“The bombs didn’t stop falling on Ghouta. It didn’t stop until now,” he said in a voice message via WhatsApp, at around 5 p.m. local time. “The targeting of civilian are down today but still there are airstrikes, and many missiles hitting civilians.”

“The situation is still not good. But it is not so bad as the last week.”