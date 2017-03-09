Guatemalans Are Mourning After A Fire Killed 21 Teens At A Shelter For Abuse Victims

2. At least 21 teenagers have died after a fire broke out in an overcrowded government-run institution for abused teens near Guatemala’s capital city.

The fire broke out in the Virgen de Asunción home, near Guatemala City, early Wednesday morning. 19 girls died in the blaze, and another two died after they were transported to hospital, Diaro De Centro America reported. Dozens more, all aged between 13 and 17, are being treated for burns, Reuters reported.

The cause of the fire has not been officially determined but government officials said it began after some of the children set fire to a mattress and attempted to escape during a riot.

Distraught relatives, many of who have camped outside the home to demand answers from the government, claim the shelter’s officials were abusing the teenagers.