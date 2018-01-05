 back to top
Everything You Need To Know About The Palestinian Teen Who Was Filmed Hitting An Israeli Soldier

Ahed Tamimi gained international attention after a video of her hitting an Israeli soldier outside her home in the West Bank went viral.

Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Ahed Tamimi. She's a 16-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank, and she's all over social media.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP / Getty Images

Tamimi was filmed in December hitting a member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) outside her home after they apparently attacked a family member. According to Haaretz she said “Get out or I’ll punch you" before attacking the soldiers.

Tamimi was arrested by Israeli authorities on Dec. 19 and faces 12 charges — including aggravated assault and throwing stones. She appeared in court the following day and recounted her version of events.

She said that an hour before the incident, soldiers from the IDF had shot her cousin Muhammad Tamimi in the head at point-blank range with a rubber bullet. “Then I saw the same soldiers who hit my cousin, this time in front of my house. I could not keep quiet and I responded as I did,” she told the court, the Times of Israel reported.

Photos of her cousin have also been widely shared online, and show a young boy with a badly injured face. A later YouTube video showed the extent of his injuries, sustained — his family says — when he was hit by a rubber bullet after he climbed a wall to look at soldiers in a newly built compound at the edge of his village.

Israeli authorities have condemned Tamimi's actions.

In a charge sheet, seen by Reuters, the IDF said the soldier had been bruised on his forehead by Tamimi's punch, with the charges against her including counts of aggravated assault against a soldier, obstructing a soldier in the performance of his duty, and throwing stones at the officers.

Israeli ministers including Naftali Bennett condemned Tamimi and her family's actions. They should spend the "rest of their lives in prison," Bennett, the minister for education, said.

Tamimi's story has provoked responses from across the political spectrum.

She's fueled opinion pieces and divided news coverage.

thejc.com

She inspired fan art.

And international tributes, including at this bus stop in London.

Love and rage from London to Nabi Saleh. #FreeAhedTamimi
Protest Stencil @protestencil

Love and rage from London to Nabi Saleh. #FreeAhedTamimi

North West Friends of Israel, a group that campaigns for Israel in the UK, reported the posters and said they had been placed illegally and should be removed.

JCDecaux, the company responsible for advertising at bus stops, later put out a statement on Twitter, calling them "an act of vandalism which was not supported or approved by JCDecaux."

"We removed the posters as soon as we were made aware of them," it said. "We deeply regret this incident."

And she has been called the "real Wonder Woman" – which could be seen as a dig at Gal Gadot, the Israeli actor who plays Wonder Woman and who served in the IDF.

This is what the real Wonder Woman looks like. #FreeAhed #FreePalestine
Dino @DINOin140

This is what the real Wonder Woman looks like. #FreeAhed #FreePalestine

Fake news has been spread about Tamimi, and a quote attributed to her by numerous Twitter accounts has been proved to be false.

Israeli Judge asks Ahed, how did you hit that Israeli solider. Ahed: “Take off these handcuffs and you will see h… https://t.co/3S0q9o6wHV
Satar @Satar_Gaza

Israeli Judge asks Ahed, how did you hit that Israeli solider. Ahed: “Take off these handcuffs and you will see h… https://t.co/3S0q9o6wHV

Israeli judge asked the Palestinian girl Ahd al-Tamimi: "How did you slap our soldier?" She answered : "Remove the… https://t.co/thyAuoNzt9
William Dalrymple @DalrympleWill

Israeli judge asked the Palestinian girl Ahd al-Tamimi: "How did you slap our soldier?" She answered : "Remove the… https://t.co/thyAuoNzt9

A week after her arrest, it was reported that her Twitter account had been deleted.

Till yesterday Ahed's twitter account was online (@ahedAlTamimi), today @twitter decided to delete the account. And… https://t.co/mYKK9s3zUd
#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 @Taghreeba

Till yesterday Ahed's twitter account was online (@ahedAlTamimi), today @twitter decided to delete the account. And… https://t.co/mYKK9s3zUd

Twitter declined to comment on personal accounts when contacted by BuzzFeed News.

However, searching for the account under the name "Ahed al-Tamimi" brings up the image in the tweet above — one consistent with an account deleted personally, rather than one deleted by the company for violating its terms of use.

The recent attention given to Tamimi is not the first time she's made headlines. The Tamimis are an internationally known activist family who regularly protest the Israeli occupation of their West Bank village of Nabi Salih.

View this post on

Her father Bassem, 51, is a well-known activist. An Amnesty International press release from 2012 called for his release after he was detained the year before for organizing protests.

As his daughter's actions gained traction, Bassem told the Jerusalem Post that it was Palestinian children’s “duty” to resist and “be strong.”

In 2012, aged 11, Tamimi was filmed by her mother confronting IDF soldiers about the location of her brother.

Even then, she divided opinion: Following the events she was invited to Turkey, where she was given the "Handala Courage Award."

Two years later she was interviewed by the Guardian, one of three children growing up surrounded by Israeli soldiers.

Abbas Momani / AFP / Getty Images

She told the interviewer how she would play hopscotch and enjoyed films about mermaids, and appeared hesitant about being photographed near a military water tower.

But in 2015, when she was filmed fighting a soldier again, she became the subject of an AJ+ video titled "Girl Who Fought Off Israeli Soldier Is Leading Protests In The West Bank."

On Thursday, it was reported that one of Tamimi's cousins, Musab, had been shot and killed by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli soldiers killed Ahed Tamimi's cousin Musab today. Shot her cousin Mohammed in the face two weeks ago. Kille… https://t.co/3VICH2Tpwt
فيصل عيدروس @faisaledroos

Israeli soldiers killed Ahed Tamimi's cousin Musab today. Shot her cousin Mohammed in the face two weeks ago. Kille… https://t.co/3VICH2Tpwt

Tamimi remains in custody.

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

