Dozens Died And Hundreds More Were Wounded In Huge Blast In Kabul, Afghanistan

The death toll — currently standing at at least 60 — rose rapidly as medical emergency workers scramble to the scene.

At least 64 people died and hundreds more were wounded, after a huge blast in the centre of Kabul, Afghanistan. The blast detonated at around 8:25 a.m. local time (12:25 a.m. ET) Wednesday morning in downtown Kabul, near Zanbaq Square. The road leads to the Afghan presidential palace as well as a number of foreign embassies, and at that time of the morning was crowded with commuters. The number of dead stands at at least 64 with 319 wounded, according to officials quoted by the Associated Press. Other outlets including Reuters and TOLO News cited Ministry of Health sources saying it had risen as high as 80, and could be expected to rise further. Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told the New York Times that emergency workers had already removed 50 bodies from the scene. Emergency, an Italian medical NGO that works in Kabul, said early Wednesday morning that their emergency room was full. "This is HUGE," they tweeted.

Graphic photographs and video shared online in the immediate aftermath of the blast showed a huge plume of smoke above the buildings, as scores of emergency workers and Kabul residents rushed to help.

International organizations and correspondents based in Kabul tweeted confirming the size and scale of the blast, with many writing that it was felt across the city. There were also fears that given the location of the explosion – near embassies – that international staff were caught up in the blast. A German security source told the BBC it was unclear whether members of its staff had been hurt. French officials said their building had been damaged, but that its personnel were accounted for. India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, whose embassy was among the closest to the blast, said all of their staff were accounted for.

If the death toll is confirmed, the blast will be the deadliest to hit the Afghan capital this year.

The area was considered one of the safest in the city, with 3-meter-high walls surrounding it. The blast raises questions about how a bomb – reportedly placed in either a water tanker or a lorry – could have been planted.



No group has claimed the explosion at this stage. However, the Taliban announced their traditional spring offensive last month, and ISIS have been reported to have made advances in the country. Both groups have attacked the capital before. Meanwhile, the United States still has 8,400 troops in the country. Another 5,000 are divided between NATO allies, who continue a peacekeeping mission started almost a decade ago.



