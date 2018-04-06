 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
World

This Teacher Used The "American Chopper" Meme For His Lesson Plan And It Turned Out Great

"The chopper meme was sort of the logical conclusion."

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Matthew Chovanec is a teacher at University of Texas, where one of his classes is about the rhetoric of Islam in America.

Last week he gave his students their first quiz on Sadakat Kadri's history of Shari'a law. The subject can be pretty dense, especially for students with no background in Islamic terminology, Chovanec told BuzzFeed News. He knew his students were "stressed" about the test.
Matthew Chovanec

Last week he gave his students their first quiz on Sadakat Kadri's history of Shari'a law. The subject can be pretty dense, especially for students with no background in Islamic terminology, Chovanec told BuzzFeed News. He knew his students were "stressed" about the test.

"So the chopper meme was sort of the logical conclusion" Chovanec said.

Chovanec / BuzzFeed News

"I sort of dramatically started handing out the page, and the students would laugh as they got it," he said.

Chovanec / BuzzFeed News
Advertisement
Chovanec / BuzzFeed News
Chovanec / BuzzFeed News

The results were pretty impressive.

Chovanec / BuzzFeed News

"Get TF out of Syria"

Chovanec / BuzzFeed News
Advertisement

Chovanec said he could barely grade the papers because he was "laughing so hard."

Chovanec / BuzzFeed News

Chovanec's tweet went viral and people loved his idea.

Today I quizzed my students on Sadakat Kadri's history of Shari'a law by having them fill out the American Choppers meme by using one of the theological debates from the history of Islam jurisprudence. Needless to say, they all got A's https://t.co/SopTyq1kg0
Matthew Şövinek🌹 @lundriguez

Today I quizzed my students on Sadakat Kadri's history of Shari'a law by having them fill out the American Choppers meme by using one of the theological debates from the history of Islam jurisprudence. Needless to say, they all got A's https://t.co/SopTyq1kg0

Reply Retweet Favorite
Seth Ellis
Mr Nar
Advertisement

They said it was incredibly pure.

WellBurrowed

Many people just wanted more.

Asiak

Other teachers said they'd tried the same thing with their students.

Jen mustapha
Daniel Eden
John Armenta

He said the reaction to his lesson plan had been "really nice," with lots of teachers getting in touch to say they'd try something similar — or sharing examples of when they had.

"We actually use a lot of social media to track conversations about things like 'Shari'a' and the debates about wearing headscarves," he said. "People used to give me a hard time about my many attempts to wed Middle Eastern Studies and social media," Chovanec said. "So personally I'm feeling a little vindicated this week."
Jen Mustapha

"We actually use a lot of social media to track conversations about things like 'Shari'a' and the debates about wearing headscarves," he said.

"People used to give me a hard time about my many attempts to wed Middle Eastern Studies and social media," Chovanec said. "So personally I'm feeling a little vindicated this week."

Chovanec said when he first told his class they were "famous," they were all pretty confused. "Then I pulled up the tweet on the screen and they were like 'damn Mr. Chovanec, nice ratio'."

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App