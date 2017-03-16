At Least Three People, Including The Principal, Have Been Injured In A School Shooting In France

A 17-year-old man, believed to have been a student, has been arrested and taken in for questioning by police.

At least three people have been injured in a school shooting in Grasse, southern France.

A high school student attacked several people — including the school's principal — at the Alexis de Tocqueville school, in the town on the French Rivera, shortly before 1 p.m. (local time), the Associated Press reported. Three people, so far, are confirmed to have been hurt in the assault, Reuters reported. Five more were treated for shock.

"Around 12:40, I was sitting just finishing eating. I heard a big bang and then two more. I turned and saw someone in the yard with a shotgun firing," Alexis de Tocqueville student Benjamin, 16, told French newspaper Nice-Matin. "It fired through the windows of classrooms that overlook the courtyard. When I saw that, I ran away." A 17-year-old has been arrested and taken in for questioning following the attack, the area's police confirmed; they also stated that they believe the attacker acted alone. Earlier speculation had suggested a second man was on the run, following the shooting.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said initial investigations showed the suspect "had consulted American-style mass killings' videos," Reuters reported. He was apprehended carrying a rifle, two handguns, and two grenades. Emmanuel Ethis, head of the area's schools, said the children of the school were safe but urged parents not to go to the area. He later tweeted to confirm that two children from the school had been injured and that their parents had been informed.

France's minister for education, Najat Belkacem, confirmed she would visit the school.