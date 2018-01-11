The US Ambassador To The Netherlands Refused To Answer A Question In A Very Awkward Press Conference

John Thys / AFP / Getty Images

Roel Geeraedts, with Dutch channel RTL Nieuws, followed up on the original question.

He referenced a quote by John Adams, America’s first ambassador to Holland, who said he hope only “honest” men would serve in the position. “If you’re truly an honest and wise man, could you please take back the remark about burned politicians or name the politician that was burned in the Netherlands?” Geeraedts asked. Hoeskra again tried to avoid the question, responding: “Thank you.”

Which obviously did not satisfy Geeraedts, who asked again.