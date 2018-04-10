This Is What It Was Like In The Aftermath Of The Alleged Chemical Attack In Syria

BuzzFeed News / whatsapp

"There is nothing I can say that can describe what happened," Abdullah Abo Humam told BuzzFeed News.

Humam said he was about 800 meters from where the attack took place on Friday, and wasn't able to enter a building that was hit until the following day.

"I saw someone at the entrance to the building. He told us that everyone inside the building was dead, and that his family was among them. He also told us that the chemical attack happened when he was outside the house, and he came back to find everyone dead," Humam said.

Syrian forces were still dropping barrel bombs.

"He was just standing there, unalarmed by all the other bombs coming down around his house. His whole family were dead so he didn’t even move, he was just standing there, not afraid, just in shock. He could have been hit by a barrel bomb at any minute, but he just didn’t move."