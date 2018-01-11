A Young Girl Was Murdered In Pakistan And People Have Taken To The Streets

Share On more Share On more

The murder of a seven-year-old girl in Pakistan has provoked riots and two deaths as authorities grapple with widespread public anger after her body was found discarded on a trash heap.

Zainab Asari, from Kasur in Punjab province, disappeared on Jan. 4.

She had been staying with her aunt, while her parents were in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, when she disappeared after going to a Koran recital. In the days afterwards her family reportedly received a video of her walking with an unknown man, near Peerowala Road. The video was later shared online.

On Jan. 9, a child's body was discovered by police tossed in the garbage. Pictures of the body were soon rapidly shared on social media.

An autopsy found the child had been raped and strangled before she was killed, roughly four days before her body was found, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.