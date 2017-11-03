 back to top
A Twitter Employee Briefly Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day And This Was The Reaction

The US president's social media account was down for 11 minutes last night after an employee deleted the account on his last day.

Rose Troup Buchanan
The president of the United States likes using Twitter. He uses the social media platform. A lot.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

On Thursday night an unknown Twitter employee decided on his last day to shut down the account.

Twitter

The company apologized, reactivated the account after 11 minutes, and blamed "human error" for the incident.

You say "human error," I say "due for a promotion"
Pete Blackburn

You say “human error,” I say “due for a promotion" https://t.co/KHDFFUezsL

To say that people reacted, would be...an understatement.

To the twitter employee that deleted tr*mps account:
Natasha Rothwell

To the twitter employee that deleted tr*mps account:

Twitter deleted Donald Trump's Twitter account
aaaahhhh

Twitter deleted Donald Trump’s Twitter account

@TwitterGov @realDonaldTrump Trump's twitter account was shut down. Those few precious minutes was like when Andy p…
Swami Tommy

@TwitterGov @realDonaldTrump Trump's twitter account was shut down. Those few precious minutes was like when Andy p… https://t.co/KiiOFE5WZ2

video footage emerges of the twitter employee who deleted Trump's account
Tom Easton

video footage emerges of the twitter employee who deleted Trump's account

The employee set new goals for last day.

That twitter employee left work today like
Shannon Stirone

That twitter employee left work today like

leaving your job at twitter after deleting trump's account like
Alan White

leaving your job at twitter after deleting trump's account like

We go live to the Twitter employee that 86'ed Trump's account on his/her last day on the job....
Steve Singiser

We go live to the Twitter employee that 86'ed Trump's account on his/her last day on the job....

Actual video of that Twitter employee before walking out
Louise Knott Ahern

Actual video of that Twitter employee before walking out

Someone out there is about to put "deleted Donald Trump's twitter account" on their resume...
Krysti Wilkinson

Someone out there is about to put "deleted Donald Trump's twitter account" on their resume...

It reminded people of a happier, simpler time.

Trump's Twitter deactivated for 11 min, and I suddenly thought I'd jumped back into the real timeline where things aren't so damned absurd.
George Takei

Trump's Twitter deactivated for 11 min, and I suddenly thought I'd jumped back into the real timeline where things aren't so damned absurd.

I guess that maybe explains the weird eleven minutes earlier where I suddenly didn't feel the crushing inevitability of oblivion
Tom Phillips

I guess that maybe explains the weird eleven minutes earlier where I suddenly didn't feel the crushing inevitability of oblivion

Although who was the ex-employee?

First picture emerges of rogue employee deleting Trump's Twitter account
Miss Texas 1967

First picture emerges of rogue employee deleting Trump's Twitter account

Basically, a lot of people on the internet were big fans of the ex-employee.

@shannonmstirone @RogueNASA Me had I watched that employee stroll out.
Dominique 🗺🏺🍷

@shannonmstirone @RogueNASA Me had I watched that employee stroll out.

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.
David Jolly

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Dear Rogue Twitter employee who briefly shut down Trump's Twitter account, the world has a message for you...
Linda

Dear Rogue Twitter employee who briefly shut down Trump’s Twitter account, the world has a message for you...

Twitter: Rogue employee deactivated Trump's Twitter account on their last day. The World: #r4today
Darren Griffiths

Twitter: Rogue employee deactivated Trump’s Twitter account on their last day. The World: #r4today

human error.....welcome to the resistance
meaning machine

human error.....welcome to the resistance https://t.co/7AOVYUtum3

A Twitter Employee Shut Down Trump's Account On Their Last Day Of Work

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

