A Twitter Employee Briefly Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day And This Was The Reaction

The president of the United States likes using Twitter. He uses the social media platform. A lot.
On Thursday night an unknown Twitter employee decided on his last day to shut down the account.
The company apologized, reactivated the account after 11 minutes, and blamed "human error" for the incident.
ADVERTISEMENT
To say that people reacted, would be...an understatement.
The employee set new goals for last day.
ADVERTISEMENT
It reminded people of a happier, simpler time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Although who was the ex-employee?
Basically, a lot of people on the internet were big fans of the ex-employee.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.