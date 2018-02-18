An Iranian Plane Has Crashed And All 66 People On Board Are Feared Dead

A Aseman Airlines' plane takes off with an Iran Air aircraft in the foreground at Tehran airport.

The plane, a 20-year-old ATR-72 flown by Iran's Aseman Airlines, left Tehran at around 5 a.m. (local time) and was en route to Yasuj when it disappeared from radar.

A passenger plane carrying 60 passengers and six crew members has crashed in the mountains in central Iran and there are fears no-one survived, the airplane company said .

The 60 passengers included one child, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency, which printed a list of the names of those believed to be onboard at the time of the crash. The six crew included two security guards, two flight attendants and the pilot and co-pilot, the BBC reported.



The status of these passenger's isn't known. Earlier, the airline said they believed all the passengers had died, but a subsequent statement clarified this hadn't been confirmed.

The Red Crescent has deployed a search and rescue team, but fog has hampered attempts with a helicopter to reach the crash site on Mount Dena. The remote location is part of the Zagros mountains, near the Isfahan province border, and near the city of Semirom, according to NBC's Iran correspondent.



"Given the special circumstances of the region, we still have no access to the spot of the crash and therefore we cannot accurately and definitely confirm the death of all passengers of this plane," Mohammad Tabatabaie, the airlines's public relations chief, told ISNA news agency.

“An ATR aircraft of Aseman Airlines with 60 passengers and about six crew disappeared from radar this morning,” Aladin Borujerdi, head of parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, told ISNA news agency.



The airplane is generally used for short-haul flights, and the airline is known for servicing remote provinces in Iran. Many of Iran's passenger planes are outdated after years of international sanctions, Al Jazeera noted.