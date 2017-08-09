9 Silly Fads That Lasted Longer Than The French President's Popularity

Three months ago this week, the French president Emmanuel Macron was elected, defeating Marine Le Pen, and cinching victory on a groundswell of celebration (and relief).
In the first couple of weeks of his presidency, he enjoyed a 62% approval rating, according to an IFOP poll. However, his popularity has recently taken a tumble, and he's now at 36%, according to the most recent YouGov polling. In the past month alone, he's dropped ten points in the polls. Only Jacques Chirac faced a steeper loss of support from the French so soon into his term, according to the New York Times.
As French outlets dissect his loss in popularity, and he faces a summer of further losses in the polls, here are some fads that put his brief moment in the sun into perspective.
1. Fidget Spinners appeared on the scene just before Macron was elected – and unlike him, the public seems just as crazy about them.
2. Like Macron's election, few anticipated Pokemon Go's success. Unlike Macron, the online game's popularity endured through the entire summer.
3. People still love spongebob memes...
4. The Chainsmokers song "Closer" was at No. 2 on the US charts for longer than Macron's popularity among the French.
5. The cinnamon challenge
6. Selfie sticks. Still useful and used.
7. Rainbow bagels: delicious and decidely un-French, people *loved* them for months.
8. Wheelies
9. And hoverboards. Once beloved and omnipresent, now, not so much...
Well. That honeymoon period was pleasant while it lasted.
