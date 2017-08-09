 go to content

World

9 Silly Fads That Lasted Longer Than The French President's Popularity

Plus ca change.

Posted on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Three months ago this week, the French president Emmanuel Macron was elected, defeating Marine Le Pen, and cinching victory on a groundswell of celebration (and relief).

In the first couple of weeks of his presidency, he enjoyed a 62% approval rating, according to an IFOP poll. However, his popularity has recently taken a tumble, and he's now at 36%, according to the most recent YouGov polling. In the past month alone, he's dropped ten points in the polls. Only Jacques Chirac faced a steeper loss of support from the French so soon into his term, according to the New York Times.

As French outlets dissect his loss in popularity, and he faces a summer of further losses in the polls, here are some fads that put his brief moment in the sun into perspective.

1. Fidget Spinners appeared on the scene just before Macron was elected – and unlike him, the public seems just as crazy about them.

The damn things appeared at the beginning of May, and the public obsession with them shows no sign of abating. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
YouTube

The damn things appeared at the beginning of May, and the public obsession with them shows no sign of abating.

2. Like Macron's election, few anticipated Pokemon Go's success. Unlike Macron, the online game's popularity endured through the entire summer.

Launched in July 2016, it reduced much of the world (at it's peak almost 30 million people) to gamboling children as they destroyed offices and hunted through parks. It had some nice effects though, as this one mother of an autistic boy explained. Everything calmed down in October. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Launched in July 2016, it reduced much of the world (at it's peak almost 30 million people) to gamboling children as they destroyed offices and hunted through parks. It had some nice effects though, as this one mother of an autistic boy explained. Everything calmed down in October.

J'ai battu la ligue Pokémon https://t.co/4VLaEHEvno
Jérémy Tilah @Tilah

J'ai battu la ligue Pokémon https://t.co/4VLaEHEvno

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. People still love spongebob memes...

Caption: "Macron is not right-wing".
Twitter: @Reda989

Caption: "Macron is not right-wing".

4. The Chainsmokers song "Closer" was at No. 2 on the US charts for longer than Macron's popularity among the French.

Nope. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
MC

Nope.

5. The cinnamon challenge

Around since 2010, the Cinnamon Challenge peaked in 2012 when comedians – like GloVell Green – and YouTube personalities ate a spoonful of the spice. Usually with disastrous consequences. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
GloZell Green / YouTube

Around since 2010, the Cinnamon Challenge peaked in 2012 when comedians – like GloVell Green – and YouTube personalities ate a spoonful of the spice. Usually with disastrous consequences.

6. Selfie sticks. Still useful and used.

Most people became aware of the sticks in 2014, because they were EVERYWHERE. And to be honest, they are still around wherever tourists are. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed

Most people became aware of the sticks in 2014, because they were EVERYWHERE. And to be honest, they are still around wherever tourists are.

7. Rainbow bagels: delicious and decidely un-French, people *loved* them for months.

While the initial fad in the summer of 2016 has abated, they're still sold a lot. Plus, original creator Scott Rossillo continues to sell them – as he had done for the past decade. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Business Insider

While the initial fad in the summer of 2016 has abated, they're still sold a lot. Plus, original creator Scott Rossillo continues to sell them – as he had done for the past decade.

8. Wheelies

The only acceptable use of heely shoes.
Gruber's Mullet @GrubersMullet

The only acceptable use of heely shoes.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The shoes – mostly popularized by the US brand Heely's – have remained popular among kids, but declined from the bonkers period a few years ago when they were *everywhere*, including on adults. Thank god.

9. And hoverboards. Once beloved and omnipresent, now, not so much...

Despite the fact that they have been known to catch fire and explode, the boards endured until early 2016. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
YouTube

Despite the fact that they have been known to catch fire and explode, the boards endured until early 2016.

Well. That honeymoon period was pleasant while it lasted.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
C-Span

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.

