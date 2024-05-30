    Jerry Seinfeld Says He Misses "Dominant Masculinity" And People Aren't Laughing

    "I like a real man," the Unfrosted star said in an interview that's getting some flak.

    Ron Dicker
    by Ron Dicker

    HuffPost Writer

    Jerry Seinfeld in a black tuxedo and bow tie, smiling
    Noam Galai / GC Images

    Jerry Seinfeld said on a podcast this week that he likes “a real man” and misses “dominant masculinity,” angering a considerable part of the online population. (You can watch the video below.)

    “Nothing says frail male ego like talking about ‘dominant masculinity’ this way,” one woman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    The comedian was discussing the heavy nostalgia of his 1960s-set Pop-Tart comedy, “Unfrosted,” when he joked about always wanting to be a real man but falling short. He then appeared to delve into more serious territory.

    “I really thought, when I was in that era, again, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell ― you can go all the way down there,” Seinfeld told “Honestly” host Bari Weiss in a podcast episode released Tuesday.

    “That’s a real man. I want to be like that someday. Well, no, I never really grew up. You don’t want to, as a comedian, because it’s a childish pursuit. But I miss a dominant masculinity. Yeah, I get the toxic, thank you, but still I like a real man.”

    “I miss a dominant masculinity… I like a real man.”@JerrySeinfeld on a nostalgia for the 1960s found throughout his new movie, “Unfrosted,” and what’s been lost in our culture today.

    Listen to his full conversation with @BariWeiss now: https://t.co/NzOqYTgVTI pic.twitter.com/XGkEgAHuYl

    — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) May 28, 2024
    @thehonestlypod / Via Twitter: @thehonestlypod

     Many social media users pushed back at the Seinfeld legend:

    It’s never lost on me that people like Jerry Seinfeld romanticizing “dominant masculinity” rarely even live up to their own standards of masculinity much like Trump, Maher, Josh Hawley or Tucker Carlson.

    We need to ditch toxic masculinity & stop getting hung up on gender norms. pic.twitter.com/hKPINbagml

    — 🍉 The Emo Dragon 🍉 (@TheEmoDragon) May 30, 2024
    @TheEmoDragon / Via Twitter: @TheEmoDragon

    Jerry Seinfeld is the guy the men with “dominant masculinity” bully in school https://t.co/EN5o9Dp7aW

    — Nurse Ratched (@veggie64_leslie) May 30, 2024
    @veggie64_leslie / Via Twitter: @veggie64_leslie

    Right, because when I think of "dominant masculinity" I immediately think of Jerry Seinfeld. https://t.co/UUbmBgqDyV pic.twitter.com/GT9K3XLOzY

    — Thrasher Da Bull (@thrasherbull313) May 29, 2024
    NBC/@thrasherbull313 / Via Twitter: @thrasherbull313

    i know that becoming unfathomably rich gives you a practically frictionless life which is actually not very fun in the longterm but jesus christ if i was this wealthy i would simply start collecting model horses or something. i would not become nostalgic for Dominant Masculinity

    — eilish gilligan (@eilishgilligan) May 30, 2024
    @eilishgilligan / Via Twitter: @eilishgilligan


    This article originally appeared on HuffPost.