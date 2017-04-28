Sections

Answer These Questions And We'll Tell You Which One Nation Candidate You Are

Are you more Nazi mind control or swastika lawn?

Posted on
Rob Stott
Rob Stott
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
AAP

Answer These Questions And We'll Tell You Which One Nation Candidate You Are

You got: Shan Ju Lin

You were dumped by One Nation for posting a series of anti-gay remarks on social media, including saying that gays should be "treated as patients".

Shan Ju Lin
You got: Michelle Meyers

You believe the gay community uses "Nazi mind control" techniques to convince people to support marriage equality.

Michelle Meyers
You got: Mark Ellis

You were acquitted in 1994 of kidnapping three Indigenous boys when a magistrate found that the boys had come with you willingly. You were a police officer at the time. Here's a photo of you performing a Nazi salute next to a giant swastika that has been mowed into a lawn.

Mark Ellis
You got: Peter Rogers

You deny writing a blog post questioning the authenticity of a famous photo showing a young Syrian refugee drowned on a Turkish beach. The post also stated the Port Arthur massacre never happened.

Peter Rogers
You got: David Archibald

You said single mothers raise lazy, ugly children.

David Archibald
You got: Andy Semple

You withdrew your candidacy in Queensland after refusing to delete a tweet about LGBT people that even One Nation thought had gone a bit too far.

Andy Semple
Rob Stott is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Rob Stott at rob.stott@buzzfeed.com.

