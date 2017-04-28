Answer These Questions And We'll Tell You Which One Nation Candidate You Are
You were dumped by One Nation for posting a series of anti-gay remarks on social media, including saying that gays should be "treated as patients".
You believe the gay community uses "Nazi mind control" techniques to convince people to support marriage equality.
You were acquitted in 1994 of kidnapping three Indigenous boys when a magistrate found that the boys had come with you willingly. You were a police officer at the time. Here's a photo of you performing a Nazi salute next to a giant swastika that has been mowed into a lawn.
You deny writing a blog post questioning the authenticity of a famous photo showing a young Syrian refugee drowned on a Turkish beach. The post also stated the Port Arthur massacre never happened.
You said single mothers raise lazy, ugly children.
You withdrew your candidacy in Queensland after refusing to delete a tweet about LGBT people that even One Nation thought had gone a bit too far.
Rob Stott is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Rob Stott at rob.stott@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.