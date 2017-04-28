Answer These Questions And We'll Tell You Which One Nation Candidate You Are

You got: Shan Ju Lin You were dumped by One Nation for posting a series of anti-gay remarks on social media, including saying that gays should be "treated as patients".

You got: Michelle Meyers You believe the gay community uses "Nazi mind control" techniques to convince people to support marriage equality.

You got: Mark Ellis You were acquitted in 1994 of kidnapping three Indigenous boys when a magistrate found that the boys had come with you willingly. You were a police officer at the time. Here's a photo of you performing a Nazi salute next to a giant swastika that has been mowed into a lawn.

You got: Peter Rogers You deny writing a blog post questioning the authenticity of a famous photo showing a young Syrian refugee drowned on a Turkish beach. The post also stated the Port Arthur massacre never happened.

You got: David Archibald You said single mothers raise lazy, ugly children.

You got: Andy Semple You withdrew your candidacy in Queensland after refusing to delete a tweet about LGBT people that even One Nation thought had gone a bit too far.

