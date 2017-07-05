The Great Barrier Reef Has Avoided An "In Danger" Ruling, But The Outlook Remains Grim

Share On more Share On more

The Great Barrier Reef has narrowly avoided being placed on the UN's "in danger" list, despite unprecedented back-to-back coral bleaching episodes.

UNESCO's World Heritage Committee announced at its 41st congress in Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday evening that it would adopt a draft decision that keeps the reef off the committee's "in danger" list, following a similar decision in 2015.



The Australian government will still have to report back to the UN on the reef's progress in 2019.

An "in danger" listing would have had severe consequences for Queensland's tourism industry, with fears overseas visitors would avoid the reef if it was perceived to be degraded.



The announcement is a welcome reprieve for the Australian government, following 18 months of bad news for the reef – but the UNESCO decision contained dire warnings for the future.

The draft report noted that the Australian government's Reef 2050 program, which outlines the government's plan to return the reef to full health, is behind schedule.

"Despite the positive achievements in the Plan’s inception ... progress towards achieving water quality targets has been slow, and the most immediate water quality targets set out in the [Reef 2050 plan] are not expected to be achieved within the

foreseen timeframe," it stated.



The report also noted that climate change remains the greatest threat to the Great Barrier Reef. The Reef 2050 plan contains only a cursory mention of climate change.

Green groups have slammed the decision, saying it will not change the reality in the water, where reefs are only just beginning to recover from the worst bleaching crisis in history.