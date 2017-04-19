Here Are Some Numbers To Show You How Cooked The Housing Market Is

The latest “State of the Market” report from property website Domain is out, and… hoo boy.

Getty ID: 10913370

The quarterly report, which breaks down house and unit prices in each state and territory, shows staggering rises in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, but drops in Brisbane and Perth.



The national median house price increased by 2.2% over the quarter to reach $801,204. That’s a 10.2% increase over the last year. Which is fine. Just fine.

The national median unit price increased by 1.2% in the same quarter to $558,824. And 5.4% over the last year. Cool.

Here’s how each capital city is going, according to Domain.

Domain ID: 10913381

“Glorious” Sydney

Sydney house prices reached another record high, with a median house price of $1,151,565, an increase of 2.8% in just 13 weeks. Over the last year, Sydney house prices have increased by 13.1%.

Median units in Sydney cost $717,899 – up 1.3% in the quarter, and 6.1% in the last year.



But don’t worry renters, the news is terrible for you too!

House rents increased to $550 a week, representing a 4.85% annual increase, and units aren’t much cheaper at $530 a week, an annual increase of 6.1%.





Melbourne

Median Melbourne house prices grew by 4% over the quarter to reach a new high of $843,674, while units grew 4.6% to reach $494,589.



House prices rose 15.2% over the year. Great.

Median house rents are up 2.4% to $420 a week for the quarter and (blaze it) unit rents increased by 3.9%, reaching $395 a week.

ID: 10913463

Holy shit house prices actually declined in Brisbane.

House prices fell 1.4% to $532,504 over the quarter, meaning prices grew by “only” 3.4% in the last year. The median unit price for Brisbane declined by 3.8% in the quarter to $376,760, the largest decline since December 2000.



And the rental market is “relatively steady” with house and unit rentals increasing by just over 1% in the quarter. Domain chief economist Andrew Wilson said the declines were due to a shitload of houses being built in Brisbane, pushing supply ahead of demand. I wonder if this would work in other states. Hmmm.

ID: 10913402

Perth prices also fell.

Perth’s crap economy means the housing market is struggling quite a bit at the moment.



The Perth median house price fell 1.8% over the March quarter to a median of $561,165 – that’s a 3% decrease over the last 12 months.



Unit prices were down 5.1% annually, to $368,791.



Rents are down significantly – an annual decrease of 7.5% for houses and 14.3% for units.

“The decline of the Perth economy in recent years continues to impact the local housing market,” Wilson said. “The marginal falls this quarter suggest early signs of market stabilisation, but the journey back to sustained growth will be dependent on a recovery in the local economy to stimulate demand.”





Canberra

In Canberra, the median house price just cracked $700,000 for the first time, following a 5.3% rise last quarter – that’s the sharpest increase in the country. But unit prices fell by 0.6%.

Annually, median house rents are up 7.5% and units by 8.2%.





Hobart

House prices increased by 4.8% over the quarter, meaning they’ve grown by 11.9% in the last year. The median house price is now $389,625.



Rents are growing too. A house will now cost you $370 a week, and a unit will cost $300.





Darwin

Unit prices fell by a whopping 16.1% to $395,473 for the quarter, that’s 18% for the year. House prices were up by 2.9% this quarter, but are down by 3.3% annually.



House rents stayed flat at $550, while unit rents were down by 2.3%.