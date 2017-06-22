Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

For The First Time, A Baby Has Been Breastfed While Her Mother Gave A Speech To Parliament

The baby is also probably the first human to go to the bathroom in the Senate.

Posted on
Rob Stott
Rob Stott
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Greens senator Larissa Waters just became the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breastfeeding.

Greens Senator @larissawaters just became the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breast fe… https://t.co/5QhOwgQ3oN
BuzzFeedOz Politics @BuzzFeedOzPol

Greens Senator @larissawaters just became the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breast fe… https://t.co/5QhOwgQ3oN

Reply Retweet Favorite

The senator made headlines earlier this year when she became the first person to breastfeed in the Australian parliament – and today she went a step further, breastfeeding her new baby, Alia Joy, while successfully moving a motion on lung disease.

Waters told BuzzFeed News in May she had "mixed feelings" about the overwhelming reaction to her decision to breast feed in the chamber.

"The fact that it is news that a young woman... can breastfeed in parliament, goes to show how far we have to go in making our parliament look like our community," she said.

"It's been 116 years in the coming, and it's tragic that it's taken that long."

Following the speech, Waters confirmed she wasn't the only one moving a motion at the time.


Rob Stott is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Rob Stott at rob.stott@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews