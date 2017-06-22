For The First Time, A Baby Has Been Breastfed While Her Mother Gave A Speech To Parliament

Greens Senator @larissawaters just became the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breast fe… https://t.co/5QhOwgQ3oN

Greens senator Larissa Waters just became the first woman in Australian parliament to give a speech while breastfeeding.

The senator made headlines earlier this year when she became the first person to breastfeed in the Australian parliament – and today she went a step further, breastfeeding her new baby, Alia Joy, while successfully moving a motion on lung disease.

Waters told BuzzFeed News in May she had "mixed feelings" about the overwhelming reaction to her decision to breast feed in the chamber.

"The fact that it is news that a young woman... can breastfeed in parliament, goes to show how far we have to go in making our parliament look like our community," she said.



"It's been 116 years in the coming, and it's tragic that it's taken that long."

Following the speech, Waters confirmed she wasn't the only one moving a motion at the time.