Looks Like Netflix Prices Are About To Increase

If you logged on to Netflix over the weekend there's a fair chance you would have been shocked to see price increases for all subscriptions.

The streaming giant has been quietly testing out users' reaction to higher subscription fees ahead of the introduction of the so-called "Netflix tax", which will see the GST applied to overseas digital purchases, and will come into effect from July 1.

BuzzFeed News understands the price increases have not been implemented and were only displayed over the weekend to test user reactions to any potential future increases.

The tested new fees shown to some viewers saw Netflix's basic ­service increase from $8.99 a month to $9.99, its standard service increase from $11.99 to $13.99 a month, and its premium service cost $17.99 a month, up from $14.99.

A look at Netflix on Monday morning showed the subscription prices had reverted back to normal.