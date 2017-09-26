America, Why Is There So Much Water In Your Toilets?

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Way back in 2015, we had a very important discussion about why toilets in the US have a terrifying and unnecessary gap in the doors of their cubicles. A LOT has happened since then, but sadly the toilet door gap remains a constant source of confusion for visiting poopers. Adam Sjogren @AdamLikesBeer If @realDonaldTrump truly wants to Make America Great Again he can start by banning he gap in toilet stall doors you can see through. 09:23 PM - 13 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But we're not here to bring up old arguments. The world has a new, equally pressing question. Namely: Jake Zous @Trollzous How come there's so much water in American toilets 07:59 PM - 17 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Well said, Jake. And it turns out you're not alone... mia @dreaminofspace american toilets freak me out, why do you have SO MUCH WATER IN THEM?! i don't want to feel like i'm doing my business in a pool??? 09:43 AM - 18 Feb 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Peter Wells 🏳️🌈 @peterwells American toilets are weird. Way too much water in them. THERE, I SAID IT. 08:24 PM - 14 Jun 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @TheJohnKnee American toilets are so strange. The water levels are so high and wide that it's almost impossible not to get back-splash #TMI? 05:59 AM - 04 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite People need answers. rachel @raxhol Hi America what the F is up with your toilet water?!?! WHY IS THERE SO MUCH WATER IN THE BOWL?! Got me thinking every loo in JFK was blocked 11:43 AM - 02 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite But you can prove anything with tweets. Let's look at the evidence. First up, a British toilet:

Robin Edds / BuzzFeed

As you can see, the water only comes a couple of inches up the bowl. And it's not just the Brits. Here's a toilet from Down Under: Spanxx @TJSpanxx One thing I found weird about American toilets is how far up your water sits in the bowl. This is an Aussie toilet'… https://t.co/g8PEfRK61d 11:42 AM - 10 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Now, let's look at some toilets I've seen on my travels. (If you're wondering why I've photographed toilets, content never sleeps!) Robin Edds / BuzzFeed

It's clear that this Bostonian toilet has MUCH more water in it than the British or Aussie ones. While this example from Universal Studios in Orlando is nearly full to the brim!

Robin Edds / BuzzFeed

That's all the toilet photos I've got. Sorry. As people on Twitter have pointed out, these high water levels come with some unfortunate side effects.

Via Twitter: @TrixtankGG

PeeCee™ @paulcarr001 One thing English have that are better than American is toilets. I'm fed up of my bollocks dangling in the water 😒 04:59 PM - 14 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Dan Griffin @DanGriffin21 A source of great confusion to me is how much water is in American toilets. It's like getting an enema every time I drop anchor 01:17 PM - 07 Oct 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite Bear_DF3 @NegatronBear These american toilets. Whats up with you people and the water levels? Sit down to poop and my balls are a bees dick away from taking a bath 12:26 PM - 30 Sep 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite Sit down to poop and my balls are a bees dick away from taking a bath 12:26 PM - 30 Sep 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite If you want to do a silent pee against the side of the bowl in the US, you're out of luck. Ryan De Freitas @ryan_defreitas American toilets have too much water in them. The back bowl stealth pee is impossible. Everyone knows I'm peeing. 01:07 PM - 17 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Ahut Gupta @ahutgupta Dear America, why is there so much water in your toilet bowls!? It makes soundlessly peeing to the side of the wall almost impossible! 03:38 PM - 10 Oct 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite And it's not all about when you're taking care of business. There are problems many of you won't have considered. Chloe Burgess @chloekahla Reason no.2 I dislike North American toilets having so much water: when you vom you get splashed in the face 06:00 AM - 30 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite For some, it's even become a tourist attraction. Gabriele Jakub @GabrieleJakub Finally got to see ridiculous amount of water in american toilets lol 11:37 PM - 19 Nov 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite Of course, it's all about what you're used to. Americans, on the other hand, are disturbed by our apparent LACK of water. Mary Thompson @NoTheOtherMary_ Dear London, What kind of toilets are these!? Where is the water!? How do I flush!? We are not animals! Sincerely,… https://t.co/J2IQYZzAkM Tue Apr 04 07:24:13 UTC+0000 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite To be honest, yes, it does make...~marks~...a little more likely. But that's why you need a powerful flush. Bob The Drag Queen @thatonequeen I'm just gonna say it. . . There isn't enough water in the toilets in London! 12:03 PM - 16 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Luckily there are some who are big enough to accept their flaws. Buzz's Girlfriend @NugMom While we fill our toilets with too much water, I'm still proud to be an American. 07:23 PM - 23 Jan 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite One thing this issue does do is explain (to non-Americans) why the teen-movie-toilet-head-dunk trope is so common. 🌈 AUDIO SLAV 🌈 @coolmega Are American toilets filled to the brim with water? How do people in movies get so wet when their heads are dunked in the loo. 10:07 AM - 09 Apr 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite In the rest of the world they'd just get slightly damp hair. But don't worry, America, you do pretty much everything else right. Look:

Via Twitter: @LiamB195

"Everything else is nice though." At the end of the day, let's just agree to disagree on this one, and enjoy this photo of Joe Biden pretending to be the British prime minister. Afp / AFP / Getty Images