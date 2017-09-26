 back to top
America, Why Is There So Much Water In Your Toilets?

Shit's about to go down.

Robin Edds
Robin Edds
BuzzFeed Staff

Way back in 2015, we had a very important discussion about why toilets in the US have a terrifying and unnecessary gap in the doors of their cubicles.

A LOT has happened since then, but sadly the toilet door gap remains a constant source of confusion for visiting poopers.

Adam Sjogren @AdamLikesBeer

But we're not here to bring up old arguments. The world has a new, equally pressing question. Namely:

Jake Zous @Trollzous

Well said, Jake. And it turns out you're not alone...

mia @dreaminofspace

Peter Wells 🏳️‍🌈 @peterwells

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @TheJohnKnee

People need answers.

rachel @raxhol

But you can prove anything with tweets. Let's look at the evidence. First up, a British toilet:

As you can see, the water only comes a couple of inches up the bowl.
As you can see, the water only comes a couple of inches up the bowl.

And it's not just the Brits. Here's a toilet from Down Under:

Spanxx @TJSpanxx

Now, let's look at some toilets I've seen on my travels. (If you're wondering why I've photographed toilets, content never sleeps!)

While this example from Universal Studios in Orlando is nearly full to the brim!

As people on Twitter have pointed out, these high water levels come with some unfortunate side effects.

PeeCee™ @paulcarr001

Dan Griffin @DanGriffin21

Bear_DF3 @NegatronBear

If you want to do a silent pee against the side of the bowl in the US, you're out of luck.

Ryan De Freitas @ryan_defreitas

Ahut Gupta @ahutgupta

And it's not all about when you're taking care of business. There are problems many of you won't have considered.

Chloe Burgess @chloekahla

For some, it's even become a tourist attraction.

Gabriele Jakub @GabrieleJakub

Of course, it's all about what you're used to. Americans, on the other hand, are disturbed by our apparent LACK of water.

Mary Thompson @NoTheOtherMary_

To be honest, yes, it does make...~marks~...a little more likely. But that's why you need a powerful flush.

Bob The Drag Queen @thatonequeen

Luckily there are some who are big enough to accept their flaws.

Buzz's Girlfriend @NugMom

One thing this issue does do is explain (to non-Americans) why the teen-movie-toilet-head-dunk trope is so common.

🌈 AUDIO SLAV 🌈 @coolmega

In the rest of the world they'd just get slightly damp hair.

But don't worry, America, you do pretty much everything else right. Look:

At the end of the day, let's just agree to disagree on this one, and enjoy this photo of Joe Biden pretending to be the British prime minister.

