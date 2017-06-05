Man Shot Dead By Police, Three Officers Injured In Melbourne Hostage Incident

A man was shot dead and three police officers were injured after a woman was taken hostage in an apartment block in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton on Monday.
Victoria police said the man was killed by officers in the Bay Street apartment complex shortly before 6pm.
In a statement, police said a woman who was being held against her will was rescued.
Just before 4pm another man had been found dead with a gunshot wound in the lobby of the apartment building.
"Three police members have sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest — two have been taken to hospital, and one was treated on scene," police said.
The statement added police were investigating whether the incident is terrorism-related.
Roads in the area will remain closed for some time while police investigate the incident.
In a press conference on Monday evening, Deputy Commissioner Andrew Crisp, from Victoria Police, said the three officers had sustained gunshot wounds.
He added police had not confirmed the identity of the man shot by police.
