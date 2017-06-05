Man Shot Dead By Police, Three Officers Injured In Melbourne Hostage Incident

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A man was shot dead and three police officers were injured after a woman was taken hostage in an apartment block in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton on Monday.

Victoria police said the man was killed by officers in the Bay Street apartment complex shortly before 6pm.

In a statement, police said a woman who was being held against her will was rescued.

Just before 4pm another man had been found dead with a gunshot wound in the lobby of the apartment building.

"Three police members have sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest — two have been taken to hospital, and one was treated on scene," police said.

The statement added police were investigating whether the incident is terrorism-related.